Global Stand-up Pouches Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

The latest report on “Stand-up Pouches Market (Product Type – Aseptic, Retort, Standard, and Hot-filled; Design – Round Bottom, K-seal, Corner Bottom, Flat Bottom, Folded Bottom, and Reinforced Bottom; Closure Type – Top Notch, Spout, and Zipper; Application – Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Healthcare, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global stand-up pouches market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13004

The packaging industry is growing steadily as the demand from various industries in increasing. The technological advances have given birth to many new products in the industry. Stand-up pouches are one of the innovative products that are flexible and are used to pack various items. The stand-up pouches market is consolidated in nature, where the few major players in the market control a large part of the market share. The key players in the market are focusing on merger and acquisition strategies for the expansion of their businesses. Recently, in August 2018, Amcor acquired Bemis Company, making Amcor the leading consumer packaging company.

The increase in demand for packaged food is majorly driving the stand-up pouches market. The rapidly changing lifestyle and growing urbanization have changed the eating habits of the consumers. People tend to prefer packaged food rather than the food served in kitchen wears. Moreover, the shift in demand from rigid packaging to flexible packaging is expanding the demand for stand-up pouches. As technology advances, new materials and techniques for packaging are developed. Stand-up pouches are the product of that development that provides a flexible packaging solution.

Furthermore, the improved barrier properties of the stand-up pouches are supporting the growth of the market. As compared to the conventional packaging, the stand-up packaging have better physical properties due to it’s built and closure. However, the requirement of large production space and huge investment is the major restraining factor for the growth of the stand-up pouches market. Nevertheless, the rise in demand from various end-use industries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the stand-up pouches market.

North American Generated the Highest Revenue for Stand-Up Pouches, Dominating the Global Market

In terms of region, North American generated the highest revenue for stand-up pouches, dominating the global market. The largest market share of North American attributed to the presence of the major players in the market and high demand for convenience and packaged food. Moreover, the presence of fast-food chains and restaurants in the region is expected to boost the growth of the stand-up pouches market in North America.

Segment Covered

The report on the global stand-up pouches market covers segments such as product type, design, closure type, and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include aseptic, retort, standard, and hot-filled. On the basis of design, the sub-markets include round bottom, k-seal, corner bottom, flat bottom, folded bottom, and reinforced bottom. On the basis of closure type, the sub-markets include top-notch, spout, and zipper. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food & beverages, agriculture, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, and other applications.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-stand-up-pouches-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global, Inc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, TekPak Solutions, Coveris Management GmbH, and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the retail analytics.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.