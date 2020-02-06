Global Tick Repellent Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The latest report on “Tick Repellent Market (Product Type – Chewable, and Spot On; Pet Type – Dogs, and Cats; Method – Internal, and External): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global tick repellent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ticks cause various diseases including Lyme disease, fever, Powassan, Ehrlichiosis, Tularemia, and others. Both pets and their owners need to be protected from the ticks for better health of both. Tick repellants typically consist of chemical active ingredient which acts son ticks. While the manufacturers are developing new types of tick repellents derived from natural ingredients including essential oils and natural solutions.

As people are adopting more pets, the pet industry is growing at a faster rate. The increasing population of pets led to the growing sale of pet-related products including pet food and pet care products. This is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the tick repellent market. Moreover, the increasing disposable income of the population is encouraging them to spend more on their pets. This has contributed to the growth of the tick repellent market.

Furthermore, various NGOs and government organizations are taking care of pets as well as helping to create awareness regarding pet health. Many pet-care centers and shelter homes for pets have been built, which boosts the demand for tick repellents. However, many pet owners tend to ignore the health of the pet and are unaware of the tick-related conditions, which is the major restraining factor for the growth of the tick repellent market. Nevertheless, increasing the sale of tick repellent products online is anticipated to offer favorable opportunities to the players in the market.

Based on geography, North America generated the highest revenue from tick repellent, dominating the global market. The largest share of the North America market attributed to the increase in the adoption of pets and growing awareness among the people regarding pet health in the region.

Moreover, the tick repellent products in North America are available in various forms according to the requirement of pets and their owners, which is anticipated to boost the tick repellent market in this region. Following North America, Asia-Pacific held a significant amount of share in the global tick repellent market owing to the large population of pets in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global tick repellent market covers segments such as product type, pet type, and method. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include chewable and spot-on. On the basis of pet type, the sub-markets include dogs and cats. On the basis of the method, the sub-markets include internal and external.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Virbac Corporation, Perrigo Company plc. and Central Garden & Pet Company.

