Global Travel Water Bottles Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Travel Water Bottles Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Travel Water Bottles Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A good water bottle is essential for staying hydrated while traveling, including plastics, metal, glass etc materials categories.

The global Travel Water Bottles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermos

PMI

Lock&Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Ignite North America

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

SIBAO

Powcan

Shanghai Solid

WAYA

Nanlong

Nalgene

Kinco

HEENOOR

VitaJuwel

HydraPak

Hydro Flask

Baiji

LifeStraw

Active Roots

Sundried

Degbit

Other Companies (Aquasana, Omorc, BonVIVO etc)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reusable Plastic Water Bottles

Stainless Steel Water Bottles

Glass Water Bottles

Silicone Water Bottles

Other Material Types

Reusable plastic water bottles are the most common type of reusable water bottle on the trails because they’re the lightest and cheapest option. Many hikers choose to use a Nalgene or Camelbak BPA-free plastic water bottle since stainless steel is heavier.

These water bottles are the most durable, and most likely to last for the duration of entire trip, whether it’s a quick vacation or multi-year adventure.

Glass water bottles are great for having a reusable water bottle at home or the office, but not appropriate for traveling. They do not last as long, and they tend to be heavier. Plus, running the risk of breaking it.

Much less common, silicone water bottles are used for collapsible.

Segment by Application

Independent Stores

Online Sales

Hyper/Supermarket

E-Commerce

Retail Stores and Department Stores

Other Distribution Networks

