Global Travel Water Bottles Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Travel Water Bottles Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Travel Water Bottles Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A good water bottle is essential for staying hydrated while traveling, including plastics, metal, glass etc materials categories.
The global Travel Water Bottles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Travel Water Bottles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Travel Water Bottles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermos
PMI
Lock&Lock
Tupperware
CamelBak
Zojirushi
Ignite North America
Haers
SIGG
Tiger
Klean Kanteen
Fuguang
Shinetime
SIBAO
Powcan
Shanghai Solid
WAYA
Nanlong
Nalgene
Kinco
HEENOOR
VitaJuwel
HydraPak
Hydro Flask
Baiji
LifeStraw
Active Roots
Sundried
Degbit
Other Companies (Aquasana, Omorc, BonVIVO etc)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Reusable Plastic Water Bottles
Stainless Steel Water Bottles
Glass Water Bottles
Silicone Water Bottles
Other Material Types
Reusable plastic water bottles are the most common type of reusable water bottle on the trails because they’re the lightest and cheapest option. Many hikers choose to use a Nalgene or Camelbak BPA-free plastic water bottle since stainless steel is heavier.
These water bottles are the most durable, and most likely to last for the duration of entire trip, whether it’s a quick vacation or multi-year adventure.
Glass water bottles are great for having a reusable water bottle at home or the office, but not appropriate for traveling. They do not last as long, and they tend to be heavier. Plus, running the risk of breaking it.
Much less common, silicone water bottles are used for collapsible.
Segment by Application
Independent Stores
Online Sales
Hyper/Supermarket
E-Commerce
Retail Stores and Department Stores
Other Distribution Networks
