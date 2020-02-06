Global Twin Screw Extruders Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The latest report on “Twin Screw Extruders Market (Product – Co-rotating, and Counter Rotating; Applications – Plastic Industries, Rubber Industries, Food Industries, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global twin screw extruders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

In the plastics industry, twin-screw extruders are a vital part of the production chain. The twin-screw extruders market has the ability to accomplish efficient compressing, transporting, mixing, heating, shearing, pumping, cooling, and shaping. Technological developments in twin-screw extrusion technologies are also supporting the industry demand as the majority of the plastic industries are in the phase of substituting their earlier extruders considering 15-18 years of their lifespan. Twin-screw is used in a great variety of polymer, pharmaceutical, and food applications. The elasticity of twin-screw extrusion equipment allows designing these machines specifically to the desired task. Twin-screw extruders can have a conical or parallel design and the two screws can be counter-rotating or co-rotating, intermeshing or no intermeshing.

Growing demand for plastic products across the globe is the major driving factor of the twin-screw extruders market. The demand for twin-screw extruders market is increasing due to increasing demand from food, rubber, and plastic-processing products along with emerging pharmaceutical sectors.

Furthermore, factors such as the growing automotive industry and growing demand for extruded products from the building & construction industry are other driving factors of the market growth. Rising technological advancements and developments in twin-screw extruders are boosting the market growth. However, the low effectiveness and reliability of China’s twin-screw extruder’s gearbox hamper market growth. Moreover, numerous companies are undergoing the phase of replacing their earlier extruders in the plastic industry that provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

North America Dominates the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global twin screw extruders market due to the increasing consumption of extrusion-based food products such as bakery products, snacks, etc. Europe is the second-largest market for twin-screw extruders owing to the demand for co-rotating twin-screw extruders for food, pharmaceutical, coating, and plastic industry in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a high CAGR due to the exponential rise in the manufacturing and packaging industries.

Segment Covered

The report on the global twin screw extruders market covers segments such as product and applications. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include co-rotating, and counter-rotating. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include plastic industries, rubber industries, food industries, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Buhler AG, KraussMaffei Group, Leistritz AG, Coperion GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toshiba Machine, Icma San Giorgio spa, Sino-Alloy Machinery Inc., Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd, Development Machinery Co., Ltd., and other companies.

