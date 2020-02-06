Global Waste Management Market 2020 Industry Trend and Forecast 2025
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Waste Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Waste Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Municipal Waste
Industrial Waste
Segmentation by application:
Collection
Disposal
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Clean Harbors
Daiseki
Waste Management
SUEZ
Advanced Disposal
Veolia Environnement
Covanta
Biffa
Hitachi Zosen
REMONDIS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Waste Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Waste Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Waste Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Waste Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Waste Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Waste Management Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Waste Management Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Waste Management Segment by Type
2.2.1 Municipal Waste
2.2.2 Industrial Waste
2.3 Waste Management Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Waste Management Segment by Application
2.4.1 Collection
2.4.2 Disposal
2.5 Waste Management Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Waste Management by Players
3.1 Global Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Waste Management Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Waste Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Waste Management by Regions
4.1 Waste Management Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Waste Management Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Waste Management Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Waste Management Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Waste Management Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Waste Management Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Waste Management Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Waste Management Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Waste Management Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Waste Management Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Waste Management Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Waste Management by Countries
7.2 Europe Waste Management Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Waste Management Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Waste Management by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Waste Management Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Waste Management Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Waste Management Market Forecast
10.1 Global Waste Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Waste Management Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Waste Management Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Waste Management Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Waste Management Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Clean Harbors
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.1.3 Clean Harbors Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Clean Harbors News
11.2 Daiseki
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.2.3 Daiseki Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Daiseki News
11.3 Waste Management
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.3.3 Waste Management Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Waste Management News
11.4 SUEZ
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.4.3 SUEZ Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SUEZ News
11.5 Advanced Disposal
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.5.3 Advanced Disposal Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Advanced Disposal News
11.6 Veolia Environnement
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.6.3 Veolia Environnement Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Veolia Environnement News
11.7 Covanta
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.7.3 Covanta Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Covanta News
11.8 Biffa
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.8.3 Biffa Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Biffa News
11.9 Hitachi Zosen
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.9.3 Hitachi Zosen Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Hitachi Zosen News
11.10 REMONDIS
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Waste Management Product Offered
11.10.3 REMONDIS Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 REMONDIS News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
