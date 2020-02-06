Helpdesk Outsourcing Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Qcom Outsourcing, ABS, ActivSupport, CGS, 4Results, Adaptive, AlfaVox and Forecast to 2023

Helpdesk outsourcing is the process of the business engaging resources outside the company to manage customer service and technical assistance support for their customers. Outsourcing helps the organization to decrease the operational cost and to reach maximum end users.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Helpdesk Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Helpdesk Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Helpdesk Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Helpdesk Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Qcom Outsourcing

ABS

ActivSupport

CGS

4Results

Adaptive

AlfaVox

Batyckie Centrum Biznesu

Business Support Solution

Call Center Inter Galatica

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Outsourcing Level 1

Outsourcing Level 2

Technical Helpdesk Support Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Goods

IT

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Others

