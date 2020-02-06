Industrial Cloud Platform Market 2019-2025: PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Epicor Software, Oracle Corporation, Prevas, QAD Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE

Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market was valued at USD 703.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 737.5 billion in 2025 growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Targeted Audience:

Oil & Gas

Electric Power Generation

Chemicals

Water & Waste Water Management

Food & Beverage

Mining & Metal

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Others

Report synopsis

To analyse the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of industrial cloud platform market with Contact Information Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation of industrial cloud platform Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Top Key Venders:

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

Hitachi Data Systems,

IBM,

The other players in the market are PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Epicor Software, Oracle Corporation, Prevas, QAD Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard, Net Magic IT Services, Sify Technologies, CtrlS Data Center, VMware, Inc., and many more.

