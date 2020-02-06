Industrial Robots Power Supply Systems Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – ESAB, Fronius International, Lincoln Electric , Panasonic, Yaskawa Motoman and Forecast to 2023

Power sources are indispensable while designing robotic systems. Hence, the selection of power sources should be the primary focus owing to its impact on the mechanism, packaging, weight and size of the system.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Industrial Robots Power Supply Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Robots Power Supply Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

At present, batteries are more commonly used power sources. Many different types of batteries ranging from lead acid batteries that are safe to silver cadmium batteries that are smaller in volume. Weight of the robot, cycle lifetime and safety are the factors that need to be taken into account while designing a battery-powered robot.

The global Industrial Robots Power Supply Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Robots Power Supply Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ESAB

Fronius International

Lincoln Electric

Panasonic

Yaskawa Motoman

Vertivco

Lucas-Nülle

OTC Daihen

Artesyn

KUKA

StorTronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inverter power sources

Batteries and accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Oil and Gas Industries

