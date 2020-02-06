Key Players Operating in the Tower Light Market – Generac Holdings, Inc., Allmand Brothers, Inc., Mainline Group, The Will-Burt Company, Xylem, Inc., Atlas Copco, Brandon Hire Limited

A tower light is a mobile equipment that has a high-intensity electric lamp. Electric lamp lights are attached to mast components and the mast is attached to the light tower trailer. In electricity towers, light depends on electricity generators. Light towers are mainly used in construction and for outdoor remote operations, for which it is difficult to connect with the main power grid. Tower lights are a vital source of lighting during construction and underground mining work. Normally, tower lamps are made up of metal halide bulbs, and generators are powered by diesel engines.

Manufacturers also offer solar-powered, hydrogen-powered, and battery-powered sets in order to increase the efficiency of tower lights at construction work sites. Light towers are also useful for road works and other work applications, where mobility and economy are required. They are also helpful in various rescue operations because of their easy mobility and portability. In building construction, companies are using solar panel tower lights with fuel generators as power back up options for reducing the cost of generator fuel. Tower light manufacturers provide all sizes of tower lights according to customer requirements.

A rise in demand for light towers in the mining and construction sector is driving the growth of the tower light market. Light towers are significantly used in locations such as outdoor remote areas and rural areas, where it is difficult to conduct construction and mining work. Rise in demand for higher energy generation equipment in mining and construction work is expected to propel the requirement of tower lights in the coming years. Increase in demand of for generators is expected to create the revenue opportunities for manufacturers and tower light service providers. However, high maintenance of tower lights, battery problems, and a large unorganized market are expected to hamper the growth of the tower light market. In order to increase their product life, tower lights require regular maintenance as they are used in harsh conditions such as at construction sites. Various industries are adopting light towers as a power generating option, which creates high demand for light towers and revenue opportunity for manufacturers.

The global tower light market can be segmented based on fuel, light, end-user, mobility, mast, and region. In terms of fuel, the tower light market can be categorized into diesel powered, direct powered, and solar powered. Based on light, the tower light market can be classified into metal halide and LED. In terms of end-user, the tower light market can be categorized into construction, oil & gas, and mining. Based on mobility, the tower light market can be segmented into stationary and mobile. In term of mast, the tower light market can be classified into fixed and adjustable. Based on region, the market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for a dominant share of the global tower light market, as major players operating in the market and expected to invest more in this region. Moreover, higher demand for advanced tower light equipment in construction work is expected to propel the market in the region. The tower light market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, due to the adoption of smart city concepts in some countries of Asia Pacific. The smart city projects are expected to drive demand for tower lights in the coming years. Several leading companies are planning on investing in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the tower light market include Generac Holdings, Inc., Allmand Brothers, Inc., Mainline Group, The Will-Burt Company, Xylem, Inc., Atlas Copco, Brandon Hire Limited, Coates Hire, Perennial Technologies Pvt., Ltd., Doosan Group, HIMOINSA, Hire All, Ishikawa Machine Co., Ltd., Lambson’s Hire, MHM, Ltd., Multiquip, Inc., John Nixon Ltd., Quzhou Valiant Machinery Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation, United Rentals, Inc., P & I Generators Ltd., Wacker Neuson Group, Wanco, Inc., and Zahid Tractors.

