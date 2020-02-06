Major Progress| Global Food Safety Testing Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during 2016 2021

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global food safety testing market on the basis of By Technology (Rapid and Traditional), By Contaminant (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, Toxins and Other Contaminants), By Food Tested (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Food Products), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW), and By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil and South Africa).

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=906622

Global Food Safety Testing Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during 2016 2021. The strong growth in food safety testing market is driven by rise in global food trade, increase in cases of foodborne outbreaks, stringent regulations on food safety and easy access to new testing technologies. High number of food recalls is another major factor contributing to the growth in food safety testing industry.

Pathogen testing holds the major percentage share in the total market and GMO testing is the fastest growing segment. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to growing regulations. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Food safety Testing Market – By Technology, By Contaminant, By Food Tested, By Region, By Country (2016-2021), Global Food Safety Testing Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~7.31% during 2016 – 2021. Global food safety testing market has been segmented on the basis of Technology (Rapid and Traditional), By Contaminant (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, Toxins and Other Contaminants), By Food Tested (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Food Products), Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW), Country(US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil and South Africa).

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Type, Mode of Application and End User:

By Technology

Rapid

Traditional

By Contaminant

Pathogens

Pesticides

GMO

Toxins

Other Contaminants

By Food Tested

Meat & Poultry

Dairy Products

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Food Products

By Region

Europe

North America

APAC

ROW

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-food-safety-testing-market-report.html/toc

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

UK

Germany

Spain

Japan

China

India

Brazil

South Africa

Report Highlights:

Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)

Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

Companies Covered: SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas S.A, Silliker, Inc., ALS Ltd., Asure Quality Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc., DTS Food Laboratories

Strategic Recommendations

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the clients specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=906622

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/