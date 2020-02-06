Market Overview| Commercial Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022
The global market for commercial combined heat and power (CHP) systems should reach $26.1 billion by 2022 from $20.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes
An overview of the global commercial combined heat and power (CHP) market
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Breakdown of the market by application, technology, fuel, equipment, and geography
Detailed analysis pertaining to the market’s dynamics, including growth driving factors, restraints, challenges, and opportunities
Information regarding market strategies, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions
Profiles of major players in the industry
Report Scope
The CHP system reduces the cost of electricity and heat production by increasing the thermal efficiency of the system. The CHP systems are used in industrial, commercial and residential applications. The report segments the market on the basis of end-use sector, fuel type, technology and equipment. The key technologies used in CHP systems are also covered at length. The report focuses on energy conservation technologies as well.
All major markets are further segmented on geography basis. The major geography covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (RoW). Furthermore, a country specific breakdown of the CHP system market is also included in the report. Values were estimated on the basis of cumulative CHP installed capacity, annual CHP installed capacity, various application markets, average cost of technology and revenue generated from the sale of various equipment and services. The study covers the global commercial CHP market irrespective of the included countries. Countries were included mainly on the basis of total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Unit volumes of energy production as well as revenue generated from the sale of CHP systems and services were tracked in order to estimate the market. A large number of manufacturers as well as end users are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.
This report on the commercial CHP market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end user analysis, and evaluates the CHP market by technology, fuel type and geographical region. The major companies are profiled, and includes a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments for each.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Abundant Supply and Low Price of Natural Gas in the U.S.
Progressive Government Policies
Energy Sector Analysis
Renewable Sources
Nonrenewable Sources of Energy
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-use Sector
Industrial
Commercial
District Energy CHP
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Combined Cycle Technology
Reciprocating Engine Technology
Steam Turbine Technology
Gas Turbine Technology
Others
Micro-CHP Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Equipment
Gas and Steam Turbines
Generator Sets
Energy Storage Systems
Steam Boilers
Fuel Feed Systems
Emission Controls
Control Systems
Continue…
