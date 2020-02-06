Market Overview| Commercial Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022

The global market for commercial combined heat and power (CHP) systems should reach $26.1 billion by 2022 from $20.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

An overview of the global commercial combined heat and power (CHP) market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Breakdown of the market by application, technology, fuel, equipment, and geography

Detailed analysis pertaining to the market’s dynamics, including growth driving factors, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Information regarding market strategies, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions

Profiles of major players in the industry

Report Scope

The CHP system reduces the cost of electricity and heat production by increasing the thermal efficiency of the system. The CHP systems are used in industrial, commercial and residential applications. The report segments the market on the basis of end-use sector, fuel type, technology and equipment. The key technologies used in CHP systems are also covered at length. The report focuses on energy conservation technologies as well.

All major markets are further segmented on geography basis. The major geography covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (RoW). Furthermore, a country specific breakdown of the CHP system market is also included in the report. Values were estimated on the basis of cumulative CHP installed capacity, annual CHP installed capacity, various application markets, average cost of technology and revenue generated from the sale of various equipment and services. The study covers the global commercial CHP market irrespective of the included countries. Countries were included mainly on the basis of total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Unit volumes of energy production as well as revenue generated from the sale of CHP systems and services were tracked in order to estimate the market. A large number of manufacturers as well as end users are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.

This report on the commercial CHP market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end user analysis, and evaluates the CHP market by technology, fuel type and geographical region. The major companies are profiled, and includes a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments for each.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Abundant Supply and Low Price of Natural Gas in the U.S.

Progressive Government Policies

Energy Sector Analysis

Renewable Sources

Nonrenewable Sources of Energy

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-use Sector

Industrial

Commercial

District Energy CHP

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Combined Cycle Technology

Reciprocating Engine Technology

Steam Turbine Technology

Gas Turbine Technology

Others

Micro-CHP Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Equipment

Gas and Steam Turbines

Generator Sets

Energy Storage Systems

Steam Boilers

Fuel Feed Systems

Emission Controls

Control Systems

