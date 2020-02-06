Medical Packaging Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2026

Report Titled on: Medical Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

Overview of Medical Packaging Market : Global Medical Packaging Market is accounted for $36.94 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising population, growing medical awareness especially in developing regions, growth in disposable incomes, increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities and rise in implantable devices are favoring for the market growth. However, changing prices of raw materials is anticipated to hamper the market. Moreover, the growth in sustainable packaging solutions provides huge opportunities over the forecast period.

Medical Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Amcor Limited

Avery Dennison Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Technipaq Inc.

Toppan Printing Co.

Ltd.

Tekni-Plex

Inc.

Thomas Packaging LLC.

Steripack Contract Manufacturing

West Pharmaceutical Services

Inc.

Bemis Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Westrock Company

3M Company

Wipak Group

Rollprint Packaging Products

Inc

Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Campak Inc

And More……

Target Audience of Medical Packaging Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market:

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

By application type, medical tools & equipment segment is estimated for the largest share in the market due to its wide applications in hospitals across the globe. These equipments are known as armamentariums which are designed to support diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of medical conditions. The development of new advance featured medical equipment helps a patient to easily recover from their diseases.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for largest market owing to its high standard of living of consumers, technological advancements and high disposable income of consumers. Also, U.S.

accounted for the largest country-level market for medical packaging in this region.

On the basis of the end users/applications and product type, this Medical Packaging market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users:

Materials covered: Glass, Fabric, Aluminium, Paper Laminates, Polystyrene , Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene , Polyethylene



Packaging Types covered: Flow Wraps, Trays, Boxes, Containers, Bags & Pouches, Stick Packs, Clamshell Blister Packs, Cartons



End Users covered: Contract Packaging, Medical Device Manufacturing, Implant Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Other End Users

Medical Packaging Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market Segment by Regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

