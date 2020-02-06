Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Tourism Market In Malaysia: Newest Innovations Analysis Estimated with Top Key Players – Pantai Holdings Berhad, Dentalpro Group, IJN Health Institute and Island Hospital” to its huge collection of research reports.



In terms of revenue, the Malaysia medical tourism market is expected to register a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period, 2016–2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence growth of the Malaysia medical tourism market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the Malaysia medical tourism market are presented in the report.

Malaysia Medical Tourism Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Malaysia medical tourism market is expected to witness significant growth rate in terms of value owing to high quality treatment at low cost, strong health care infrastructure, low language barrier and increasing government initiatives for medical tourism contributes to growth of the Malaysia medical tourism market. Moreover, excellent recuperation facilities and transportation are creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the Malaysia medical tourism market. Revenue from the medical tourism market in Malaysia is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to rising number of medical travelers to Malaysia and introduction of advanced treatment facilities in Malaysia. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of medical procedure types carried in Malaysia. The report provides analysis of the Malaysia medical tourism market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (In number of procedures).

The Malaysia medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of procedure type:

Cardio (Internal medicine)

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility treatments (IVF)

Orthopedic treatment

Dental treatment

Ophthalmology

Aesthetics / Cosmetic Surgery

Neurology

Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells)

Medical check – ups (Health screening)

Others

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different procedure types and subsequent sub segments. The market dynamics section includes TMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Malaysia medical tourism market.

Malaysia Medical Tourism Market: Scope of the Report

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the Malaysia medical tourism market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by medical tourism in Malaysia. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Malaysia medical tourism market, Transparency market research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.?

Malaysia Medical Tourism Market: Competitive Scenario

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the Malaysia medical tourism market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Malaysia medical tourism market and the potential players. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the Malaysia medical tourism market.

Detailed profiles of players operating in Malaysia medical tourism market are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Key players included in this report are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Pantai Holdings Berhad, Prince Court Medical Centre, Dentalpro Group, Sunway Medical Centre, IJN Health Institute, Island Hospital, LohGuanLye Specialists Centre, Mahkota Medical Centre, and Tropicana Medical Centre., among others.

Malaysia medical tourism market has been segmented as follows:

Malaysia medical tourism Market, By Procedure Type