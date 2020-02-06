Melamine Pyrophosphate Market 2015-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

In near future, security concerns related to fire-fighting, making environment protection along with promoting adding technology of non-halogen, the demand for high-efficiency of flame-retardant is in target. Melamine pyrophosphate, also known diphosphoric acid, is a flame retardant polypropylene. Melamine pyrophosphate are substances which on combining, the synergistic effect of the melamine pyrophosphate (nitrogen and phosphorus) results in small quantity need in formulations.

As of acidic catalysis foaming flame and inert gas formation are eliminated. Melamine pyrophosphate does not contribute to the formation of toxic gases. The formula for the melamine pyrophosphate (MPP) is 2C3H6N6·H4O7P2 and belongs to the certified class of organic materials. Its molecular weight is 304.09. It appearance is fine white powder with no moisture absorption. The salt of melamine pyrophosphate acid is used as halogen free flame retardant and smoke suppressant agent for rubber, paint, paper and other plastics. Melamine pyrophosphate is more compatible with melamine-urea formaldehyde systems. Additionally it is also useable with di-pentaerythrytol, unsaturated polyester resins as well as polyolefins. On the other hand, melamine pyrophosphate can be partly used as an alternative of ammonium polyphosphate in some intumescent (coating, rigid foam, thermoplastics, resins etc) applications.

Melamine Pyrophosphate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing need for safety and security is driving the melamine pyrophosphate market. Is has revealed its uses in electronic industry (when combined in the manufacturing of circuit boards and added equipment’s). To attain fire retardant barriers guidelines in wood and plastic laminates, melamine pyrophosphate can also be used with epoxy and other adhesive compositions. This antiflame MPP is supplied in 25kg net weight in paper bag. The product is stable if maintained in the dry place at room temperature and original bags. Safety regulations and push from the government side is also helping in increasing the degree of awareness among the end users. On the flipside, when handling this compound, causes several health hazards and requires safe industrial hygiene practices along with protective equipment (it is irritating to the eyes and skin on contact, its inhalation will cause irritation to the lungs and mucus membrane) are the major setback for melamine pyrophosphate market.

Melamine PyrophosphateMarket: Segmentation

On the basis of major end user segments melamine pyrophosphate can be classified as:

Industry uses (Flame Retardants)

Consumer uses (Plastic and Rubber products)

On the basis of region, melamine pyrophosphate market can be classified as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Melamine PyrophosphateMarket: Region-wise Outlook

The melamine pyrophosphate market is set to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The growth of overall chemical market is expected to result in the growth of the melamine pyrophosphate market. Moreover, the growing demand from developing and developed countries, especially from Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the growth of melamine pyrophosphate market. The market growth in developed economies for these systems is expected between 5% and 7% whereas in developing regions the growth may even exceed 8% during coming five years. India and china will serve as the most attractive market for the melamine pyrophosphate market during the forecast period 2015-2025.

Melamine PyrophosphateMarket: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the melamine pyrophosphate are: Synchemer Co., Limited, Credit Asia, GIHI CHEMICALS CO., LTD, Alfa Chemistry, TOPCHEM TECHNOLOGY Co, Ltd., Shandong Shian Chemical, Shenzhen Hongtaiji Industrial, Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals, Wuhan Yuancheng gongchuang Technology Co ltd., Chemtec, Hangzhou Haiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd, Hummel Croton Inc., Shanghai Pengteng Fine Chemical Co., among many others.