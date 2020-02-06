Military Hydration Products Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2015-2025

The military operations are constantly going through exhausting preparations to make sure that satisfactory and safe water supplies are available during training and other military operations. While training, being hydrated is an essential component for soldiers to keep them physically fit and enhance their overall performance. Proper hydration of soldiers is a major concern which has triggered military activities to produce more niche products to cater to the cause of hydration. Advancement in military activities and operations necessitated the development to produce advance military hydration products. Military hydration products can cater to a lot of medical and emergency distribution centres. Furthermore witnessing this opportunity, few defence and military equipment manufacturers are engaged in manufacturing of defence and military hydration products and equipment to cater to the global market. Nowadays military hydration products are not only restricted to military troops and soldiers but individuals involved in sports and other outdoor and adventurous activities like trekking are also taking advantage of military hydration products.

Global Military Hydration Products Market: Drivers & Restraints

The rising concern for health and safety issues in defence and military operations is a major factor driving the demand for global military hydration products market. Moreover, the demand for military hydration products is directly influenced by rising military and defence expenditures across the globe. Encouraging the drinking of fresh water and being hydrated makes good sense for healthcare professionals and individuals globally. It not only helps to reduce more common ailments but also improves wellbeing and reduces the volume of medicine consumption that are required. Supporting government norms to buy and spend more on health and safety products like military hydration will fuel the demand for global military hydration products in the future.

Global Military Hydration Products Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global military hydration products market is segmented into

Hydration packs

Bags

Water Bottles

Hydration accessories

Purification & Filtration Products

Reservoirs

Others

Global Military Hydration Products Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global military hydration products market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The global military hydration products market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period and offers considerable commercial potential. However regions of Latin America and emerging economies of Asia-Pacific are major hotspots for global military hydration products. However, the military hydration products in Europe is expected to register high CAGR as compared to the global market. India and China among the Asia-Pacific region are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Global Military Hydration Products Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global military hydration products market include Source Tactical Gear, CamelBak, Platypus and Cera Products Inc.