NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report studies the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in the number of diabetic patients globally and the increase in disposable income among these patients. The benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products, such as painless mode of insulin delivery and improvement in adherence to medication, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the demand for these products, thus fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness, cost restrains in the developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to hamper the growth.

Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for the growth of next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market, owing to increase in demand for advanced diabetic products, high incidence of diabetes, and rise in healthcare expenditure. It has experienced fast-paced growth, in terms of production and development of advanced diabetic products.

The global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

MannKind Corporation

Enteris BioPharma

Dexcom

Senseonics

Medtech

Synertech

Zosano Pharma

Relmada Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company

Transdermal Specialties

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inhalable Insulin

Oral Insulin

Insulin Patches

CGM Systems

Artificial Pancreas

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnostic/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery

1.2 Classification of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery by Types

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Inhalable Insulin

1.2.4 Oral Insulin

1.2.5 Insulin Patches

1.2.6 CGM Systems

1.2.7 Artificial Pancreas

1.3 Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Diagnostic/Clinics

1.3.3 ICUs

1.3.4 Home Healthcare

1.4 Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Abbott Laboratories

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Medtronic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Medtronic Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sanofi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sanofi Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Novo Nordisk

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Novo Nordisk Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

