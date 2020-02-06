Oilfield Equipments 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

The global Oilfield Equipments market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oilfield Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Oilfield Equipments in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Oilfield Equipments manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International

Halliburton

Cameron International

Aker Solutions

Transocean

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Drilling Equipment

Pumps & Valves

Field Production Machinery

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Oilfield Equipments

1.1 Definition of Oilfield Equipments

1.2 Oilfield Equipments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Equipments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Drilling Equipment

1.2.3 Pumps & Valves

1.2.4 Field Production Machinery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oilfield Equipments Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Equipments Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Oilfield Equipments Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Equipments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Oilfield Equipments Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Oilfield Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Oilfield Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Oilfield Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Oilfield Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Oilfield Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Oilfield Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

……..

8 Oilfield Equipments Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Schlumberger

8.1.1 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Schlumberger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Baker Hughes

8.2.1 Baker Hughes Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Baker Hughes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 National Oilwell Varco

8.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Weatherford International

8.4.1 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Weatherford International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Halliburton

8.5.1 Halliburton Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Halliburton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Halliburton Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Cameron International

8.6.1 Cameron International Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Cameron International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Cameron International Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Aker Solutions

8.7.1 Aker Solutions Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Aker Solutions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Aker Solutions Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Transocean

8.8.1 Transocean Oilfield Equipments Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Transocean Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Transocean Oilfield Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

