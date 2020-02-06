Pericardial Patches Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Pericardial patches are widely used in surgeries. Bovine pericardial patches are available in different sizes and shapes. These patches are durable, biocompatible, and easy to handle. Gluteraldehyde-treated crimped bovine pericardial patches are highly preferred in the cardiovascular surgeries mainly in aortic replacement. Gluteraldehyde treatment prevents patch shrinkage and aneurysm formation. Moreover, it preserves the natural collagen structure of the patch, giving it mechanical strength and flexibility. Bovine pericardial patches benefit in terms of suturability and ease of handling as compared to synthetic Dacron patches. Bovine pericardium is rich in structural protein layers, which provides elasticity to the pericardium patches.

Increasing prevalence of degenerative disorders, advancements in pericardial patch manufacturing and sterilization, and increasing application of soft tissue patches by surgeons are the factors driving the global pericardial patches market. Several technological advancements have been made in the past few years to improve strength and durability of the patch. For instance, grafts made using dCELL technology provide the patient a receptive scaffold that supports cell migration during the natural healing process, while maintaining appropriate tissue strength. According to the American College of Rheumatology, advances in biomaterial and tissue engineering are expected to create new opportunities to integrate surgical approaches in osteoarthritis. A report by the Transplant Department of Cleveland clinic stated that approximately 30,000 surgeries with allograft tissue are done every year in the clinic, including meniscal transplants and anterior cruciate ligament procedures. Recent trend followed by leading players in the global pericardial patches market is increasing durability and biocompatibility of patches by EnCap technology, which helps in capping the residual aldehydes. However, limited availability of grafts, high cost of surgery, and high risk of infections are the factors restraining the global pericardial patches market.

The global pericardial patches market can be segmented based on product type, source, application, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into allografts and xenografts. In terms of source, the global pericardial patches market can be classified into bovine patch, porcine patch, and equine patch. Based on application, the market can be divided into cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmology, urology, ENT, hernia repair, abdominal surgery, and others. The cardiovascular surgery segment can be sub-segmented into cardiovascular surgery in adults and cardiovascular surgery in pediatrics. Cardiovascular surgery in adults comprises flexible annuloplasty, ventricular aneurysm repair, leaflets repair, great vessel repair, pericardial closure, lengthening of ascending aorta, and suture line strengthening. Cardiovascular surgery in pediatrics consists of ventricular septum defects (VSD), atrial septum defects (ASD), Senning procedures (atrial baffles), Fontan procedures (atrial baffles), mustard procedures (septal patch), reconstruction of the outflow tract of the pulmonary artery (RVOT), lengthening of aortic root (LVOT), and delayed sternal closure covering. The cardiovascular surgery segment accounts for the largest share of the global pericardial patches market. The orthopedic surgery segment can be sub-segmented into femoral, iliac, and tibial patching. The neurosurgery segment can be sub-segmented into duraplasty, dura replacement plasty, and dura extension plasty. The ENT segment comprises tympanoplasty, closure of nasal septum perforations, and suture line protection in trachea. The urology segment consists of patch plasty in renal pole replacement. The gynecological segment can be classified into slingplasty and sacral coloplasty in vaginal prolapse. The ophthalmology segment can be sub-segmented into glaucoma surgery, retina repair, cataract, and oculoplastics.

In terms of region, the global pericardial patches market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for pericardial patches. Technological advancements in research and treatment platforms, increasing prevalence of anterior cruciate ligament injuries, and presence of a large number of soft tissue allografts manufacturers drive the market in the region. According to the literature review published by Woltesr Kluwers, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is frequently injured among athletes and trauma victims. There are 100,000 to 200,000 ACL ruptures per year in the U.S. alone. The market in Western Europe is likely to expand at a moderate pace owing to the steady increase in the use of allografts in Germany, France and the U.K., increasing disease prevalence, and high per capita spending capacity in the region. However, sluggish growth of the market in Italy and Spain is attributed to stringent and long regulatory approval process. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period attributed to increasing number of tissue banks, rising awareness about tissue banking, and surging demand for bone and soft-tissue allografts in this region.

Key players operating in the global pericardial patches market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., FOC Medical, Collagen Solutions plc., CryoLife, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates., Labcor Laboratórios Ltda., RTI Surgical, Inc., Tutogen Medical, USA, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and MED & CARE Innovative Solutions, among others.

