Petroleum Coke Market Driven By Thriving Cement And Power Industries In APAC

Global Petroleum Coke Market: Snapshot

The world petroleum coke market is envisaged to take massive strides forward in its growth owing to incessant power need of the energy and cement sectors, especially in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific. The growth of the world petroleum coke market could be further complemented on the back of quick expansion of steel production due to the development of transportation, highway, railway, automobile, and construction industries. Besides its usage as a cost-effective and an alternative fuel, petroleum coke could be engaged as a profitable asset in the manufacture of certain chemicals and as a confined power generation fuel.

The world petroleum coke market is anticipated to touch a revenue valuation of US$24.11 bn by the end of 2020. On account of environmental concerns and some traits causing pollution, the employment of petroleum coke could be discouraged, thus negatively affecting the demand in the world petroleum coke market. However, the process of gasification of petroleum coke is expected to up profit margins and encourage clean power production.