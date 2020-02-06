Popular Trends of Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2016 2021

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global orthopaedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type- Metal and Non-Metal; By metal sub-type – Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Others; By Non-Metal-Polymers, Ceramics, Composite; By Polymer Type-UHMWPE, PEEK, Fiber Reinforced Polymers, Others; By Ceramic Type – Bioinert Ceramic, Bioactive Ceramics; By Composite Material Type – PMMA, Others; By Application – Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Oestosynthesis, Orthobilogics; By Region- North America, Europe, APAC and ROW and By Country- U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Africa, Brazil.

Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2016 2021. Due to growing problem of osteoarthritis, bone preservation, less healing time and technological advancement like minimally invasive surgeries has led to an increase in the orthopaedic biomaterial market.

Growing demand for biodegradable and biocompatible product is increasing surging prevalence of Arthritis, Bone degeneration, Obesity and Diabetes among geriatric population. Also, the inclination of young population towards adapting such products has been driving the market.

Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19 % during 2016 2021F, driven by rising clinical education among the patients, increasing medical applications of biomaterial by orthopaedicians, rising demand from the aged population, and technological innovation has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for joint replacement surgeries using orthopaedic biomaterial, specifically among the adult population.

While the market has witnessed strong foothold in the regions of North America and Europe, however rapid growth is expected to be driven by the emerging nations in Asia Pacific and ROW.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market – By Type (Material, Metal Sub-Type, Non-Metal Sub-Type, Polymer, Ceramic, Composite Material), By Application (Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Osteosynthesis, Orthobilogics): Analysis By Regio, By Country (2016-2021), Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~13.19% during 2016 – 2021. On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories metals and non-metal with its sub segments.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Material Type, Metal Sub Type, Non-Metal Sub Type and By Application:

By Material Type

Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial

Non-Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial

By Metal Type

Stainless Steel

Titanium Alloys

Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

Others

By Non-Metal Type

Polymer

Ceramic

Composite

By Polymer Type

UHMWPE

PEEK

Fiber Reinforced Polymers

Others

By Ceramic Type

Bioinert Ceramic

Bioactive Ceramics

By Composite Type

PMMA

Others

By Application

Joint Replacement

Spine Implant

Oestosynthesis

Orthobilogics

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

China

Japan

South Africa

Brazil

Report Highlights:

Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)

Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

Companies Covered: Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Wright Medical Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Exactech Inc., Globus Medical, Acumed, Amedica Corporation, Medtronic PLC

Market Attractiveness Index

Srategic Recommendations

