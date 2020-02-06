Popular Trends of Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2016 2021
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global orthopaedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type- Metal and Non-Metal; By metal sub-type – Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Others; By Non-Metal-Polymers, Ceramics, Composite; By Polymer Type-UHMWPE, PEEK, Fiber Reinforced Polymers, Others; By Ceramic Type – Bioinert Ceramic, Bioactive Ceramics; By Composite Material Type – PMMA, Others; By Application – Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Oestosynthesis, Orthobilogics; By Region- North America, Europe, APAC and ROW and By Country- U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Africa, Brazil.
Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2016 2021. Due to growing problem of osteoarthritis, bone preservation, less healing time and technological advancement like minimally invasive surgeries has led to an increase in the orthopaedic biomaterial market.
Growing demand for biodegradable and biocompatible product is increasing surging prevalence of Arthritis, Bone degeneration, Obesity and Diabetes among geriatric population. Also, the inclination of young population towards adapting such products has been driving the market.
Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19 % during 2016 2021F, driven by rising clinical education among the patients, increasing medical applications of biomaterial by orthopaedicians, rising demand from the aged population, and technological innovation has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for joint replacement surgeries using orthopaedic biomaterial, specifically among the adult population.
While the market has witnessed strong foothold in the regions of North America and Europe, however rapid growth is expected to be driven by the emerging nations in Asia Pacific and ROW.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market – By Type (Material, Metal Sub-Type, Non-Metal Sub-Type, Polymer, Ceramic, Composite Material), By Application (Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Osteosynthesis, Orthobilogics): Analysis By Regio, By Country (2016-2021), Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~13.19% during 2016 – 2021. On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories metals and non-metal with its sub segments.
Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Material Type, Metal Sub Type, Non-Metal Sub Type and By Application:
By Material Type
Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial
Non-Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial
By Metal Type
Stainless Steel
Titanium Alloys
Cobalt-Chromium Alloys
Others
By Non-Metal Type
Polymer
Ceramic
Composite
By Polymer Type
UHMWPE
PEEK
Fiber Reinforced Polymers
Others
By Ceramic Type
Bioinert Ceramic
Bioactive Ceramics
By Composite Type
PMMA
Others
By Application
Joint Replacement
Spine Implant
Oestosynthesis
Orthobilogics
By Region
North America
Europe
APAC
ROW
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Germany
France
China
Japan
South Africa
Brazil
Report Highlights:
Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.
Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.
Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)
Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)
Companies Covered: Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Wright Medical Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Exactech Inc., Globus Medical, Acumed, Amedica Corporation, Medtronic PLC
Market Attractiveness Index
Srategic Recommendations
