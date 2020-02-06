Project Portfolio Management (PPM) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Upland Software, Inc. (US), Planview, Inc. (US), Planisware S.A.S. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Software AG – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Upland Software, Inc. (US)

Planview, Inc. (US)

Planisware S.A.S. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Software AG (Germany)

SAP SE (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Changepoint Corporation (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Clarizen (US)

ServiceNow, Inc. (US)

Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366795-global-apac…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Project management

Portfolio management

Demand management

Financial management

Resource management

Others (Risk management and time management)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3366795-global-apac-projec…

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Project management

1.5.3 Portfolio management

1.5.4 Demand management

1.5.5 Financial management

1.5.6 Resource management

1.5.7 Others (Risk management and time management)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size

2.2 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Upland Software, Inc. (US)

12.1.1 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

12.1.4 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.2 Planview, Inc. (US)

12.2.1 Planview, Inc. (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

12.2.4 Planview, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Planview, Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.3 Planisware S.A.S. (US)

12.3.1 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

12.3.4 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Recent Development

12.4 Oracle Corporation (US)

12.4.1 Oracle Corporation (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Corporation (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.5 Software AG (Germany)

12.5.1 Software AG (Germany) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

12.5.4 Software AG (Germany) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Software AG (Germany) Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)