Project Portfolio Management (PPM) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Upland Software, Inc. (US), Planview, Inc. (US), Planisware S.A.S. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Software AG – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Upland Software, Inc. (US)
Planview, Inc. (US)
Planisware S.A.S. (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
Software AG (Germany)
SAP SE (Germany)
Microsoft Corporation (US)
Changepoint Corporation (US)
CA Technologies (US)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)
Clarizen (US)
ServiceNow, Inc. (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Project management
Portfolio management
Demand management
Financial management
Resource management
Others (Risk management and time management)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Project management
1.5.3 Portfolio management
1.5.4 Demand management
1.5.5 Financial management
1.5.6 Resource management
1.5.7 Others (Risk management and time management)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size
2.2 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Upland Software, Inc. (US)
12.1.1 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction
12.1.4 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.2 Planview, Inc. (US)
12.2.1 Planview, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction
12.2.4 Planview, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Planview, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.3 Planisware S.A.S. (US)
12.3.1 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction
12.3.4 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Recent Development
12.4 Oracle Corporation (US)
12.4.1 Oracle Corporation (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Corporation (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.5 Software AG (Germany)
12.5.1 Software AG (Germany) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction
12.5.4 Software AG (Germany) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Software AG (Germany) Recent Development
Continued…….
