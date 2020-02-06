Resistive RAM Market Expansions, Key Drivers, Trends, Challenges, And Forecast by 2023

Resistive RAM

Resistive RAM market analysis report contains all systematic and geometric brief about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research with penetrating overview and solution in the complex world of Resistive RAM industry. The Resistive RAM Market to grow at important Compound Annual Growth Rate of 29.9% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Resistive RAM Market Report Segmented by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Rest of World (ROW).  This Resistive RAM market research report focuses on the Key Manufacturers Profiles in Detail with Granular Analysis of the Market Share, Production Technology, Market Entry Strategies, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis of the Market.

Key Developments in the Resistive RAM Market:

  • November 2017 – Micron Technology, Inc.announced a new 32GB NVDIMM-N offering twice the capacity of existing NVDIMMs, providing system designers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with new flexibility to work with larger data sets in fast persistent memory
  • August 2017 – Everspin launched MRAM-based nvNITRO NVMe Storage Accelerator cards. These are 3x faster than an Intel P4800X Optane SSD card
    M

    Top Manufacturers: Crossbar Inc., Avalanche Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Adesto Technologies Corporation Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Fujitsu Ltd.

    Resistive RAM Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increase in Connected Devices
    – Growing Smart Cards Market
    – Growing Demand for Enterprise Storage
  • Restraints
    – High Manufacturing Costs
  • Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Industry Forces Analysis
    – Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    – Bargaining Power of Consumers
    – Threat of New Entrants
    – Threat of Substitute Products or Services
    – Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors
  • Technology Snapshot

