Revenue Growth Predicted for Ethanol Market by 2025

Ethanol is a compound which is manufactured by the fermentation of various biological materials such as wheat, corn, wood, barley and sugarcane. Corn and starch based crops are the most common materials used in ethanol production. This compound is miscible with water and most of the organic solvent.

Ethanol is a very important element of various industries and used as a solvent for many substances. It is because of wide range of applications such as perfumes, paints, lacquer, and explosive, that, ethanol market is expected to grow at a very impressive rate in coming years. It also finds its applications in beverages such as beer and wine, and is gaining prominence as an alternative to gasoline fuel. Automotive industry has been a prominent end user of ethanol over several years. Ethanol blends easily with gasoline that is up to 5 to 30%. Ethanol blended with gasoline reduces air pollution and aids to improve the performance of vehicle to great extent.

Ethanol Market: Drivers & Restraints

Ethanol is a vital component for automobiles industry owing to its usage as fuel and fuel additive in automobiles. With growing population, rising demand for automobiles, increasing disposable income, environment friendly nature, lower cost compared to the traditional fuel and several benefits offered by ethanol, the demand for global ethanol market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period and especially in automobile industry.

Alcoholic beverages industry is another prominent end use industry of ethanol market. Growing demand for premium quality alcohol, Changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, changing taste and preferences of people are the major driving forces of Global ethanol market in alcoholic beverages industry.

Nevertheless, introduction of electric cars, increasing substitute for alcohol beverages, rise in price of raw material are few restraints that are affecting the demand for global ethanol market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-562

Ethanol Market: Segmentation

The Ethanol market is broadly classified into three segments on the basis of end use industries

Alcoholic Beverages

Automotive Fuel

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The Ethanol market is broadly classified into five segments on the basis of applications

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Personal Care

Industrial solvent

Others

The Ethanol market is broadly classified into three segments on the basis of production methods

Production from ethene using steam

Production from biomass waste

Personal by fermentation

Ethanol Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global ethanol market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global ethanol market in terms of market revenue due to increasing demand of ethanol as fuel. United State and Canada are the prominent markets for ethanol in North America region.

High increase in demand for ethanol is expected in Asia Pacific region due to the increasing transportation sector of world’s two most populous countries in Asia Pacific that are China and India. In South America, Brazil is the largest market and leading global exporter of ethanol due to the well-established sugar industries, plenty of labour force and low production cost in this country. Ethanol is used as a substitute to many resources such as automotive fuel in this country. In Western Europe the demand for ethanol market is projected to show considerable growth due to the growth of major markets and producers of ethanol such as Germany, Spain and France in this region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-562

Ethanol Market: Key Players

The major players in Global Ethanol Market are Kirin, Aventine renewable Energy, United Breweries, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Andersons Inc., British Petroleum, Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Stake Technology, VeraSun Renewable Energy, Alternative Energy Sources, Diago, Heinken, AB Miller, Pernod Richard, Cargill Corporation, and Pure Energy Inc.