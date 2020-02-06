Technological Advancements| Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% for the period of 2017-2022

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) will grow from $75.7 billion in 2017 to around $127.7 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes

158 data tables and 69 additional tables

An overview of the global market for electric vehicles, including battery-powered vehicles, fuel-cell-powered vehicles, and hybrid vehicles.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Details on many types of electric vehicles being considered, including passenger cars, trucks, buses, e-bikes and scooters, motorcycles, and material handling and industrial vehicles.

Discussion on the developing EV markets, such as military vehicles, locomotives, marine vehicles, and vehicle auxiliary power units.

A summary of the power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells; niche power source possibilities are also considered.

Profiles of leading companies in the industry, including: AC Propulsion, AMZ-Kutno, Arcimoto, AstonBus USA, BAE Systems, Bentley Motors Inc., Blue Sky Design LLC, BNSF Railway, Bolloré, Boulder Electric Vehicle, Brammo Inc.

Report Scope

After decades of expensive development and false starts, the world is finally ready for EVs. For the purpose of this report, the term “electric vehicles” includes commercial approaches such as pure battery-powered, plug-in hybrid, hybrid internal combustion/battery, range extended, and FCVs, as well as vehicles powered by developmental power sources such as supercapacitors and flywheel. In addition to cars and trucks, this report considers motorcycles, scooters, buses, neighborhood EVs, self-driving carts, military vehicles, and locomotives.

This report details actual figures for 2013 and 2016 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2017 through 2022 for the global and four regional markets. Power source sales and values are provided under consensus, optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describes the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.

Note that values are expressed in million dollars and shipments are expressed in 1,000 vehicles. In both cases, totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as 0.)

Values are based on the equivalent of wholesale, or the price charged to the retailer prior to mark-up. However, advanced EVs are sold at a price below actual manufacturing cost. This may be due to regulatory compliance or the desire to establish a market before economics of scale kicks in. The cost to consumers may be reduced considerably when government subsidies or possible tax breaks are added to the dealer price.

As defined by BCC Research for this report, EVs and FCVs include the following:

HEVs.

PHEVs.

EVs (pure EVs).

Specific types of vehicles using these batteries include:

Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, SUVs, crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars).

Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices).

Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers).

Buses.

Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks).

Niche vehicles (self-driving vehicles, military equipment, locomotives).

This report defines the market sectors, identifies leading companies and analyzes the markets to provide a five-year market forecast. Finally, the company profiles section provides the status of and recent events for companies making power sources.

