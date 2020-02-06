Transcutaneous Neurostimulators Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Neurostimulation is the process of stimulation of nervous tissues by low electric impulses. These electric impulses block the transmission of pain messages to the brain. Patients may feel a minor tickling sensation instead of pain. Neurostimulation is generally considered an electromagnetic approach toward neuromodulation. Advanced technologies of neurostimulation can improve the quality of life of patients suffering from deep harms to their different sense organs or patients severely paralyzed. It can lead to long-lasting fall of chronic, severe pain (such as spinal cord injury and neuropathic pain) that would otherwise require high-dose analgesic drugs or opioid therapy. Neurostimulation works as the crucial part of neural prosthetics for brain–machine interfaces, artificial limbs, artificial vision, and hearing aids.

In the case of nerve stimulation, typically electrical stimulation methods are used. Other than this method also charge-balanced biphasic continuous current waveforms or capacitive attached charge injection methods are widely used. Otherwise, transcranial electric stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation have been suggested as non-invasive techniques, in which either transcranially applied electric currents or a magnetic field causes neurostimulation. There exist various stimulation processes for the treatment of different kinds of critical diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, tremors, and dystonia. Brain stimulation is capable to cure certain disorders such as epilepsy. In this technique, planned stimulation is employed on specific subcortical or cortical targets.

There exist marketable devices that can transport an electric impulse in the scheduled time duration, and this scheduled stimulation is assumed to modify the fundamental neurophysiologic characters of epileptic networks. Key targets for the scheduled stimulation are anterior nucleus of the hippocampus and the thalamus. The global market for transcutaneous neurostimulators is expanding significantly, due to increase in use of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) and rise in the number of patients. Procedure size development for nerve stimulation is considerably high in countries such as Mexico, China, India, and Brazil; owing to factors such as high prevalence of diseases, rapid progression of the disease, widening insurance coverage, economic growth, improving health care infrastructure, expanding private health care sector, and rising awareness among people in these countries.

As per the International Neurostimulation Society, around 40 to 50 million patients are suffering from epilepsy worldwide and 1.5 million patients from Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. alone. The large number of patients suffering from different diseases such as tremors, urinary incontinence, lower back pain, anxiety, stroke, and depression is also a prominent factor boosting the market. Treatment of tinnitus denotes an emergent use of transcutaneous neurostimulators. As per the American Tinnitus Association, around 50 million people are suffering from tinnitus in the U.S. alone. Major drivers for the transcutaneous neurostimulators market are high incidence of chronic disorders, increase in elderly population, cost-effectiveness of transcutaneous neurostimulators, wide range of their usage, and rise in the demand for non-invasive therapy. However, less advanced technologies, less effective results of transcutaneous neurostimulators, and proofs that these devices give improved results when used with other non-invasive or minimally invasive neuromodulation devices are major restraints for the market.

The global transcutaneous neurostimulators market can be segmented by product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market has been broadly categorized into sacral nerves, vagus nerves, brain, and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, gastroparesis, incontinence, Parkinson’s disease, and others. Based on geography, the global transcutaneous neurostimulators market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

Major players operating in the global transcutaneous neurostimulators market are Medtronic, Neurotech SA (a Sorin Group Company), Zynex Medical, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Enteromedics, Inc., Dynatronics Corp., and Neuronetics.

