Unna Boot Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 144 Mn by the End of 2026

The global Unna Boot Market was valued at over US$ 9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 144 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of venous leg ulcers and increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventures are driving the global Unna boot market. Venous leg ulcer is highly common among people over 65 years of age. Surge in aging population across the globe and better wound healing and efficacy at competitive prices offered by Unna boot are the major factors propelling the growth of the global Unna boot market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and highly fragmented nature of the market affecting revenue generation are the key concern areas associated with the global Unna boot market.

In terms of raw material, the global Unna boot market can be segmented into zinc oxide and zinc and calamine. The zinc oxide segment held a major share of global Unna boot market in 2017. Increase in demand for multilayer compression bandages and rise in prevalence of leg ulcers and associated conditions are the major drivers of the segment. The zinc and calamine segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as these materials help in reducing the tendency of itching, and thereby, being preferred by growing number of patients.

Based on application, the global Unna boot market can be divided into venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, eczema, and others. The venous leg ulcers segment was dominant among all in 2017, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Factors such as high prevalence of leg ulcers, severity of the condition, and its long-term management are boosting the growth of the segment. The others segment, consisting of burns and leg injuries, is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years due to rise in demand for traditional therapies and lower irritation rate and higher level of patient comfort provided by these therapies.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53163

In terms of region, the global Unna boot market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the dominant market for Unna boot in 2017 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Factors, such as, high prevalence of venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, and eczema and rise in awareness among patients and caregivers are contributing to the growth of Unna boot market in the region. The Unna boot market in Asia Pacific region is expected grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth in geriatric population, large patient pool, and rise in health care expenditures in the emerging countries in the region, such as China and India.

Prominent players operating in the global Unna boot market include Medline Industries, Inc., American Medicals, Cardinal Health, BSN Medical, ConvaTec, Inc., Andover Health, Inc., GF HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, Inc., and DERMA SCIENCES. Medline Industries, Inc. and ConvaTec, Inc. are the major global market players in Unna boot. Medline Industries, Inc. has strong presence in all the regions, through partnership with subsidiaries and distributors. Leading market position, robust operational network, and high-quality products provide the company an edge over its competitors.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53163