Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

The global vagus nerve stimulator market is likely to display promising growth in the years ahead. The rising burden of neurological diseases especially in emerging countries is a key factor behind the growth of this market. As per estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), 4.5 – 11% illnesses worldwide are triggered due to neurological diseases.

The global vagus nerve stimulator market could be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of the global vagus nerve stimulator market with a focus on market dynamics, segmentation, and competitive landscape. Market stakeholders could leverage this analysis to formulate winning growth strategies.

Over the past three decades, vagus nerve stimulator therapy is gaining traction due its high success rate. Vagus nerve stimulator therapy has helped reduce the burden of several neurological conditions such as dyskinesia and neurological tremors, among others. Vagus nerve stimulator creates muscle contraction and is able to overhaul the functionality of motor nerve.

Apart from this, vagus nerve stimulators have other use. They are used in patients that have bladder control difficulties, improve movement, and restoration of hand grasp. Vagus nerve stimulator is also used to improve other neurological conditions such as Crohn’s disease, migraine, and headaches. Besides, patients of asthma, depression, and cardiovascular diseases have been benefitted with vagus nerve stimulators.

Furthermore, research for treatment and gene delivery using vectors as carriers for neurological disorders is at its peak. Also, promising success rate of vector-based gene modification is boosting its demand for transgene procedures.

The global vagus nerve stimulator market could be spread across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America could hold the leading share of the global vagus nerve stimulator market. An ultra-modern healthcare system along with unprecedented advancement in healthcare practices are key factors behind the growth of North America market.

Europe is another key market for vagus nerve stimulator. A high degree of awareness among consumers for advanced healthcare and government support for advanced research in medicine are feeling this market.

However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a key market for vagus nerve stimulator. High incidence of neurological disorders of varied types is a key factor stoking demand for vagus nerve stimulators. Governments in emerging economies of the region are increasingly extending support for advanced healthcare practices. The Middle East and Africa is likely to display moderate growth in the market for vagus nerve stimulator over the forecast period.

