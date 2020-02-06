Warehouse Automated Sorting Systems Market- New Autonomous Systems To Improve warehouse productivity | GreyOrange Pte. Ltd., Outsource Equipment, Equinox Europe, and Falcon Autotech

Warehousing has traditionally been considered a labor intensive industry. E-commerce has brought rapid technological improvements, paving way toward the fourth industrial revolution in supply chain. In warehouse automated sorting system, sorter is a programmed solution utilized for sorting commodities in a warehouse or distribution center. The solution can be implemented as integrated with warehouse management system or can be deployed as a standalone solution.

Warehouse automation involves robots specially designed and programmed for accomplishment of various material handling tasks. These robots are changing the warehousing industry by modernizing and performing labor intensive tasks, such as loading, unloading, transportation, sorting, picking, storage, and delivery in order to increase productivity and fulfill the rising demands of customers. In India, warehouse automation sorting systems have been in use since many years, though in limited functionalities, capabilities, and performance as compared to the systems deployed in North America or other developed regions.

Various industries are fueling the deployment of warehouse automated sorting systems for efficient sorting of inventories and products. E-commerce retailers are pacing up automation in their warehouses as they race to deliver goods faster than their competitors in the market. Adoption of warehouse automation solutions continues to grow as they help in faster completion of tasks. These solutions also help increase productivity and efficiency of human labor.

Major drivers behind the growth of the warehouse automated sorting systems market are the ability of these systems to simplify tasks and reduce time consumed in sorting, while boosting accuracy, maintaining consistency, and engaging less workforce on a particular task, thus ensuring cost reduction. Adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning has helped warehouse automated sorting systems achieve this. The warehouse automated sorting systems market is mainly driven by steep competition between online and offline stores. Online retailers try hard to reduce the delivery time of products. However, high initial investment and set-up cost and lack of skilled workforce are hindering the growth of the warehouse automated sorting systems market. In order to increase the adoption of warehouse automated sorting systems, vendors are trying to bring down the cost of the product. The fourth industrial revolution with warehouse robots is expected to serve as an opportunity for the warehouse automated sorting systems market.

The global warehouse automated sorting systems market can be categorized based on type, which can further be classified into linear sorter, cross belt sorter, and pick up sorter; and solution, which can either be integrated with warehouse management systems or used as standalone systems; industry, and region. Based on industry, the warehouse automated sorting systems market can be divided into e-commerce, food & beverages, retail, metal & machinery, automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemical, rubber & plastic, etc. in terms of region, the global warehouse automated sorting systems market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are projected to hold prominent share of the global warehouse automated sorting systems market during the forecast period. Market players in North America are focused on modernizing warehouses with technological advancements; thus increasing the use of warehouse automated sorting systems. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for warehouse automated sorting systems due to rise in the trend of ecommerce in the region, mainly in countries such as China, India, and Australia. The warehouse automated sorting systems market is expected to grow rapidly in Middle East & Africa and South America in the near future as most of the companies are planning to build their warehouses in these regions.

Key players operating in the global warehouse automated sorting systems market include GreyOrange Pte. Ltd., Outsource Equipment, Equinox Europe, and Falcon Autotech. These players are testing new autonomous systems to improve warehouse productivity, decrease errors, and cope up with manual labor pressures during peak seasons.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.