Whey Protein Products Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Whey Protein Products Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Whey Protein Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Whey Protein Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Whey proteins are isolates from whey, that is, a liquid created as a byproduct during cheese production. Whey is full of protein and is therefore used as dietary supplements. They consist of essential amino acid (EAC) and branched-chain amino acid (BCAA). These acids are absorbed by the body quicker as compared to others. Some of the advantages of protein intake are it helps in muscle recovery, helps in loosing unnecessary body fat, get muscle, and provide overall wellbeing.

The global Whey Protein Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey Protein Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Whey Protein Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whey Protein Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whey Protein Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Whey Protein Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Agropur MSI

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

Champignon-Hofmeister

DMK Group

Davisco Foods International

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia

Milk Specialties Global

Hilmar Cheese Company

Lactalis Ingredients

Land O’Lakes

Leprino

Maple Island

Market size by Product

Concentrate

Isolate

Hydrolysate

Market size by End User

Food And Beverage

Baby Food

Sport Nutrition

Pharmaceutical And Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Whey Protein Products Manufacturers

Whey Protein Products Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Whey Protein Products Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

