Whey Protein Products Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025
Whey Protein Products Market 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Whey Protein Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Whey Protein Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Whey proteins are isolates from whey, that is, a liquid created as a byproduct during cheese production. Whey is full of protein and is therefore used as dietary supplements. They consist of essential amino acid (EAC) and branched-chain amino acid (BCAA). These acids are absorbed by the body quicker as compared to others. Some of the advantages of protein intake are it helps in muscle recovery, helps in loosing unnecessary body fat, get muscle, and provide overall wellbeing.
The global Whey Protein Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey Protein Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Whey Protein Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whey Protein Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Whey Protein Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Whey Protein Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Agropur MSI
Arla Foods
Carbery Group
Champignon-Hofmeister
DMK Group
Davisco Foods International
Fonterra Co-operative Group
FrieslandCampina Ingredients
Glanbia
Milk Specialties Global
Hilmar Cheese Company
Lactalis Ingredients
Land O’Lakes
Leprino
Maple Island
Market size by Product
Concentrate
Isolate
Hydrolysate
Market size by End User
Food And Beverage
Baby Food
Sport Nutrition
Pharmaceutical And Clinical Nutrition
Animal Feed
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Whey Protein Products Manufacturers
Whey Protein Products Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Whey Protein Products Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
