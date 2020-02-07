Car Insurance Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Car Insurance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Car Insurance market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Car Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Accidental Damages Insurance
Theft Insurance
Others
Segmentation by application:
Commercial Cars
Private Cars
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
AXA
Allstate Insurance
Berkshire Hathaway
Allianz
AIG
Generali
State Farm Insurance
Munich Reinsurance
Metlife
Nippon Life Insurance
Ping An
PICC
China Life Insurance
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Car Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Car Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Car Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Car Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Car Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Car Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Car Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Car Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Accidental Damages Insurance
2.2.2 Theft Insurance
2.2.3 Fire Insurance
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Car Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Car Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Car Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Cars
2.4.2 Private Cars
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Car Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Car Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Car Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Car Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Car Insurance by Regions
4.1 Car Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Car Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Car Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Car Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Car Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Car Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Car Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Car Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Car Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Car Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Car Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Car Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Car Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Car Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AXA
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 AXA Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AXA News
11.2 Allstate Insurance
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Allstate Insurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Allstate Insurance News
11.3 Berkshire Hathaway
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway News
11.4 Allianz
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 Allianz Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Allianz News
11.5 AIG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 AIG Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 AIG News
11.6 Generali
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Generali Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Generali News
11.7 State Farm Insurance
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 State Farm Insurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 State Farm Insurance News
11.8 Munich Reinsurance
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Munich Reinsurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Munich Reinsurance News
11.9 Metlife
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Metlife Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Metlife News
11.10 Nippon Life Insurance
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Car Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Nippon Life Insurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Nippon Life Insurance News
11.11 Ping An
11.12 PICC
11.13 China Life Insurance
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
