Carburetors Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2019 to 2024

Carburetors Market 2019

Carburetor is the device inside an internal combustion engine that provides the area for air and gasoline to mix them together so that the engine runs properly. If there is not enough fuel mixed with the air, the engine “runs lean” and either will not run or potentially damages the engine. If there is too much fuel mixed with the air, the engine “runs rich” and either will not run (it floods), runs very smoky, runs poorly (bogs down, stalls easily), or at the very least wastes fuel.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, the carburetors industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of carburetor is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their carburetor and related services. At the same time, some countries such as Japan and China are remarkable in the global carburetor industry because of their market share and technology status of Carburetor.

The consumption volume of carburetor is related to downstream industries and global economy. Due to stricter exhaust emissions regulations, government policy and the emergency of new technology, like electronic fuel injection systems (FI Systems), the carburetor industry is a sunset industry for motorcycle & powersports.

The worldwide market for Carburetors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 1120 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carburetors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Keihin Group

Mikuni

Zama

Walbro

Ruixing

Fuding Huayi

TK

Zhanjiang Deni

DELL’ORTO

Huayang Industrial

Fuding Youli

Bing Power

Zhejiang Ruili

Kunfu Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Float-Feed Carburetor

Diaphragm Carburetor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motorcycle & Powersports

Universal Gasoline Engines

Automotive

Others

