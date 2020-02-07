Chicory Flour Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Chicory Flour Market 2019

Chicory flour (traditional and organic) is used for the production of special bread, brioche, croissants, Vienna loaf, cakes, pan bread and puff pastry. This flour contributes to improving the richness, texture, conservation and the freezing resistance of all bread products. Furthermore, chicory flour also offers the possibility to add a “clean” label to products. Finally, depending on how it is dosed, chicory flour can be used to flavor products.

Scope of the Report:

Chicory Flour downstream is wide and recently Chicory Flour has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and others. Globally, the Chicory Flour market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverage. Food & Beverage account for nearly 76.54% of total downstream consumption of Chicory Flour in Spain.

Spain market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Chicory Flour consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Chicory Flour is estimated to be 8440 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Chicory Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Chicory Flour in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Beneo

Cosucra

Leroux

Sensus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Roasted

Ground

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

