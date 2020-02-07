Collaborative Authoring Tools Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

With the increasing focus toward e-education and e-training, collaborative authoring tools have emerged as the key source enabling efficient use of resources based out at different locations across the globe. Collaborative authoring tools are software applications used to create content documents at one platform by various authors through creating efficient and effective communication between the authors. Collaborative authoring tools varies from simple tools that convert documents to web page to advanced software that provides variety of sophisticated applications. Wide application of these tools by training organization, developers, project and data oriented companies has significantly boosted the market growth, as it enables a real time communication between authors, unlike the conventional means such as emailing.

The collaborative authoring tools are easy to operate and use WYSIWYG interface i.e. “what you see is what you get”. The authors accessing collaborative authoring tools have co-authoring functionality. This feature can be combined with collaborative review features for better precision for document creation and review process. Many of the working environments require collaborative writing as well as editing of the drawings, presentations, spreadsheets, and documents. Synchronous sharing, editing, revision, comments, group membership, etc. are some of the major features of the collaborative authoring tools used nowadays. These features of the collaborative authoring tools make them the backbone of the commercial industry.

Global Collaborative Authoring Tools Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Product features such as user commitment to easier, efficient and effective work processes and more involvement to the projects are the factors growing the market of collaborative authoring tools globally. Cost effectiveness, easy data sharing through provision of revision tracking are other factors fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, ongoing research and development by service providers to develop more customized and user friendly solution is expected to create significant demand for collaborative authoring tools over the next few years.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2096

Restraints

Communication issues and time zone issues are some of the factors which hinders the growth of collaborative authoring tools globally. Moreover, some of the other factors which hampers the collaborative authoring tools market growth is the type of training such as asynchronous learning, instructor led-training (ILT) required by the organization

Trends

Recent trends observed in collaborative authoring tools market is the growth of delivering mobile learning applications which are still in their early growth stage. Furthermore, the advanced features such as real time videos acts as a means of capturing expert knowledge and instructions.

Global Collaborative Authoring Tools Market: Segmentation

The collaborative authoring tools are segmented on the basis of tool type, applications and region. On the basis of tool type, the collaborative authoring tools can be segmented into Google Docs, MS Office, MS Word, MS SharePoint, and others ( SELF, Etherpad, Moddle, etc.). On the basis of applications, collaborative authoring tools can be segmented into instant messaging, telephony, web Conferencing, E-mail server, others .On the basis of region, collaborative authoring tools can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Exc. Japan, Western Europe, Japan, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Collaborative Authoring Tools Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the collaborative authoring tools are:

CM Group Luminosity Suite

IMC Content Studio

Kenexa LCMS

Adobe Presenter

Lectora Publisher

Sana Software EasyGenerator

Xyleme LCMS

CrossKnowledge Mohive

Infor ContentCreator

Adobe Captivate

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2096