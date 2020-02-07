Competitive Scenario: Global Linear Transfer Systems Market Key Trends, Current and Future Players, 2025
This report presents the worldwide Linear Transfer Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
When assembly processes call for the interlinking of complex processes, linear transfer systems are used for the assembly, testing and inspection of components, and in particular when a deep vertical range of manufacture is required. These systems can also be interlinked with rotary indexing systems to accommodate complex tasks.
The various processing stations are arranged in series to form a chain. This linear chain can be easily expanded and/or contracted, and changes in the assembly sequence can be quickly achieved by exchanging or regrouping the station inserts.
Linear transfer systems have been the backbone of the automation industry landscape for a long time. Or should we say, the back saver, as linear transfer automation has removed a lot of heavy lifting in the assembly industry as products are transferred from assembly station to the next assembly station for production. Homage should be paid to the grandfather of the linear transfer system. Henry Ford turned on his assembly line over a century ago and weve never looked back.
Linear motor pallet-transfer systems have been around for more than a decade. What was once a cutting-edge technology is now available in a variety of different models and configurations. New developments in mechatronics, networking and software are amplifying the unique benefits of these systems.
As the automation landscape changes, linear transfer systems will remain an integral piece of the production puzzle. Progress will come in the form of flexibility to processing multiple products on a single platform and adapt to process change. Layout confinement will be combated with smart conveying vehicles such as AGVs no longer confine to the track or rail system of conventional linear transfer systems. Robots will become less reliant on part location and more adaptive open tolerance part presentation. But there will always remain a need to move product through linear transfer assembly.
The Linear Transfer Systems market was valued at 420 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 630 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linear Transfer Systems.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ATS Automation
Rockwell Automation
Beckhoff Automation
Preh IMA Automation
Ruhlamat
Afag
Motion Index Drives
Pematech
TAKTOMAT
Haberkorn
Innovative Automation
Mecsmart Systems
Meto-Fer
Linear Transfer Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Hydraulic Linear Transfer Systems
Electric Linear Transfer Systems
Linear Transfer Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Electronics
Medicine Pharma
Food & Beverage
Others
Linear Transfer Systems Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Linear Transfer Systems Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Linear Transfer Systems status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Linear Transfer Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Linear Transfer Systems :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018-2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Linear Transfer Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.