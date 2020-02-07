Demand for Mashed Potatoes Market to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2016-2026

Mashed potatoes are prepared by mashing the boiled potatoes. It is one of the easiest recipe which can be prepared and also can be added with assorted variety of food recipes. In present scenario of food market, companies are offering mashed potatoes with different palates by emphasizing on trending demand of food industry. Changing habits and lifestyle of consumers towards food and beverages has increased the demand of processed and preserved foods in market. Majority of demand of mashed potatoes is from the European and American market and to meet this rising demand of consumers, companies are offering new different varieties of mashed potatoes products.

Market Dynamics of Mashed Potatoes Market:

Factors driving the demand of mashed potatoes market is from both demand as well as from supply side. In context to demand side, consumers demanding those food products which are convenient to eat, better taste and flavor and also can satisfy their hunger. Mashed potatoes has all such characteristics which influences the consumers to purchase. On the other side, food manufacturers are also pushing the supply of mashed potatoes in market as ease of availability of raw material and also as a food ingredient for food industries. This drives the consumers as well as food manufacturers to add mashed products in their menu. Some of the key trends which are currently prevailing in the mashed potatoes market as ready-to-eat food, flavored taste and widespread demand of organic and natural food in market. In addition to this, mashed potatoes are also getting popularity of because of its demand from health conscious customers. As companies are offering healthy mashed potatoes which have low sodium, free from fats etc.

Market Segmentation of Mashed Potatoes Market:

Market of mashed potatoes is segmented on the basis of different aspects which are in perspective to form, application and distribution channel. On the basis of form it is segmented as solid and powder form and as per the application it includes as a food product and food ingredient. Another market segment of mashed potatoes is done in accordance with the basis of distribution channel that is through hyper or super market stores, retailers and online distribution of channels. On examining the proportion of mashed potato market in terms of market share, it is assessed that figures of market segment by application has greater weightage on pie chart. Moreover, market segment of mashed potato is also segmented into sub-segment and further market of food product can be sub-segmented into snacks and culinary food.

Demand of processed and preserved food is increasing with tremendous growth at global level and mashed potato is also one of the product which is gaining its demand from last few years. The reason behind increasing demand of mashed potatoes is that in this product the natural quality of potatoes remains same. In addition to this, mashed potatoes are also available in organic form which mostly attracts the consumers who are seeking for healthy lifestyle. Apart from this mashed potato product market gaining its demand due to its application in different food recipes and culinary food. Increase in consumption level of consumers has also influenced the companies to meet the needs and demands of consumers in effective manner. Companies are offering mashed potatoes of different taste and flavors such as with spices, butter, cheese, garlic etc. Furthermore, mashed potatoes is also taking wide place in market shelves of hyper or super market store because of its exceptional range of varieties, packaging, application in food recipes and for many other uses.

Regional Segment of Mashed Potatoes:

On the basis of regional segment, market of mashed potatoes is segmented into seven different regions of world. This regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. On evaluating the market segment in terms of production of mashed potatoes, results showcase that Europe is the largest producer of mash potatoes. However in terms of demand of mashed potatoes, America and European countries have majority of demand in global level market.

Major Players in Mashed Potatoes Market: Key players in market of mashed potatoes are Knorr, Idahoan, Simply Potatoes, Pineland Farms Potato Company, Hormel, Hungry Jack Potatoes, McCain, Agristo, Pomuni and Continental are some of the major market players.