Digital Commerce Applications Market Insight 2019 | Development Research and Survey

Growing internet connectivity is fueling the growth of the digital commerce applications market in North America. BFSI, travel and hospitality and manufacturing are the rapidly growing industry sectors in the region. Apart from this, the retail market is also moving ahead speedily due to the fast growing online grocery sales in North America. Customers in the region are also focused on finding the best prices in online shopping due to increasing shopping habits and changing lifestyles, which has resulted in the high growth of the digital commerce applications market in the North America region.

In 2018, the global Digital Commerce Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Tata Consultancy Services

International Business Machines

Infosys

Salesforce

Cognizant Technology Solution

Oracle

Visa

Shopify

Digital Turbine

Tencent Holdings Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Telecom, Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Retail & CPG

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Travel & Hospitality

Energy, Resources & Utilities Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

