Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market will surge at 4.9% CAGR to reach 900 million US$ by the end of 2025

The global Dry Powder Inhaler Device market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Powder Inhaler Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Powder Inhaler Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

A dry powder inhaler (DPI) is a device that delivers medication to the lungs in the form of a dry powder. DPIs are commonly used to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and COPD although DPIs (such as inhalable insulin Afrezza) have also been used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus.

The global total sales of dry powder inhaler device is nearly 49674 K units in 2015.

As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of Dry Powder Inhaler Device is mature but only these international giants can supply the high-end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.

Today, the price of Dry Powder Inhaler Device is lower than past years. The reason for this downward trend of price is the development of technology and the price fluctuations of raw materials. In future, the price would go down continuously and slowly.

Segment by Type

Single Dose

Multi-dose

Segment by Application

Asthma

COPD

Other

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Dry Powder Inhaler market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Dry Powder Inhaler market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Dry Powder Inhaler market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

