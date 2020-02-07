Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

Over the past two decades, enterprises have realized the value of using clusters of computers to solve complex mathematical, computational, and simulation/modeling problems. By addressing these massive problems using parallel computing techniques (allowing the problem to be split into parts that can be tackled by individual or groups of processors), the time to complete a solution can be drastically reduced.

The market is currently dominated by HPC equipment utilized for traditional use cases, or situations in which an HPC system is used for heavy-duty number crunching, simulation, and analysis, techniques that require the brute force of cluster computing to reduce the time to complete complex calculations. In these cases, HPC is not used to support any artificial intelligence (AI)-related techniques, such as machine learning, deep learning, or natural language processing.

In 2018, the global Enterprise High Performance Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Bright Computing

Cray

Dell EMC

Ephesoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies

Microsoft

Panasas

Pure Storage

Verne Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise High Performance Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.