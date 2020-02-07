Enterprise Session Border Controller Market by Competitors like AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN, Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Edgewater Networks, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle Corporation, Patton Electronics Co., Sonus Networks, Inc.
Enterprise session border controller is a technology which has enabled the businesses to replace the conventional communications with the Voice over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions and cloud-based services to improve collaboration, productivity, and reduce operating expenses. This technology has led to secure communications, and preserve the high service levels to cater the changing demand of the customer. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for secured communications and increased security concerns. However, the high installation costs may restrain the growth of the market.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increased demand for secured communications
- Growing Security Concerns
- Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure
- High installation cost
- Lack of Awareness
Company Share Analysis:
Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market,
- By Geography,
- Session Capacity (Up to 200, Up to 600, Up to 1000, Up to 5,000, More Than 5,000),
- Function (Security, Connectivity, Quality of Service, Regulatory, Media Services, Revenue Optimization),
- Enterprise Level (Small, Medium, Large), Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecasts
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
