Fortified Egg Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2026

Market Outlook

Increasing nutrient deficiencies and consumer health awareness has fuelled the demand for fortified egg over the years. Due to the continuous consumption of staple food, there occurs a chance of developing deficient essential micronutrients such as vitamin D and B which can be altered using food fortification. The fortified egg contains an adequate concentration of vitamins and fatty acids which is obtained by feeding nutrient rich feed to poultry hens. The fortified egg is commercialized due to growing omega-3 fatty acids deficiencies. It is being prescribed by leading nutritionist than the intake of omega-3 supplements as it is taken along with a regular diet such as fortified egg which promotes easy absorption. Fortified egg functions by improving the cognitive functions with a required concentration of vitamins and other micronutrients thereby reducing risk factors such as osteomalacia. Apart from the diet for patients suffering from malnutrition, fortified egg also helps patients having dairy allergies and lactose intolerance by supplying the required concentration of vitamin D which can be taken from dairy products. Due to remunerative nutritional value, the fortified egg is anticipated to remain positive in the global market.

Nutrition with Regular Diet

The fortified egg is produced with the notion of bioavailability, which gives information regarding the maximum level of vitamin D, vitamin B and omega-3 fatty acids that can be absorbed from the human body. By this, fortified egg manufacturers ensure that only required amount of micronutrients is being fed to poultry. World Health Organization prescribes, the regular intake of omega-3 fatty acids should be of 250- 300mg per day for an individual. The fortified egg plays an increasingly vital role in helping consumers to achieve the prescribed requirements of omega-3 fatty acids. The fortified egg is included a wide range of foodstuffs including pastries, confectioneries, desserts which enables wider distribution. As vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids are very vital micronutrient which comprises about 2% weight of a human body, however, utilized and replenished every day. Fortified egg gains attention among the consumers due to its beneficial function covering various consumers of all age group from children’s nutrition to adultery food. One of the major drivers of fortified egg includes the growing rate of Osteoporosis, which happens due to the deficiency of calcium. According to the World Health Organization, about 200 mn people all over the world are currently suffering from Osteoporosis. Fortified eggs are increasingly consumed by consumers as the vitamin D present in it helps to increase the bone density and reducing other bone-related risk factors. Bound to these factors, the fortified egg is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume in the forecast period.

Global Fortified Egg: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the fortified egg include Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., Eggland’s Best, Inc., Oakdell, NutriPlus, Boulder Brands USA, Inc., Farm Pride Foods Ltd., Vital Farms, Wilcox, Organic Valle, Nutrigroupe etc. More manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in fortified Egg which would be escalating demand among consumers during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As fortified Egg have vitalizing demand among consumers all over the world as an adequate supplement of micronutrients. In addition, the fortified Egg has various health benefits which have agglomerating demand for food processing. Due to infrastructure supply chains and expanding distribution channels, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of fortified Egg during the forecast period.

Global Fortified Egg: A Regional Outlook

The fortified egg has ample demands across the world due to its growing application in processed foods. Globally, among all regions, fortified egg is highly consumed in Europe due to growing consumer preference omega-3 fatty acid foods. In the region of North America, the fortified egg is highly used to supplement vitamin D. In the Asia Pacific, the increasing demand for fortified egg in food processing industries has contributed to the positive growth of the fortified egg market. In the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America the fortified egg is consumed to overcome the micronutrient deficiencies in recent years. Bound to all the above factors it is anticipated that, the global fortified egg market would remain positive during the forecast period.