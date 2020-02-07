Functional Oligosaccharides Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2026

Market Outlook

Functional oligosaccharides are prebiotic functional food ingredient which is creating a buzz in the prebiotic market. Functional oligosaccharides are extracted from biomass sources by enzymatic hydrolysis or enzymatic transfer reaction. Europe market has traditionally been a good base for functional oligosaccharides manufacturers. Consumers in the Europe market have a better awareness of the pros and cons of functional oligosaccharides than most other regions in the world. This is one of the major factors affecting functional oligosaccharides sales in the Europe market, currently. In 2006, Council and Parliament of the European Commission passed a regulation on nutrition and health claims concerning ‘low fat’, ‘high fiber’ and ‘reduced cholesterol’ marketing strategies. This regulation was put forth in order to ensure that any health claims with regards to food labelling and marketing within the European Union should be clear, accurate and based on evidence supported by the scientific community.

These steps have ensured regularization in the functional oligosaccharides marketing procedure in Europe and increased awareness about functional oligosaccharides in the region, making the European consumers the most well-informed group of buyers and are the foremost consumers of functional oligosaccharides around the world. Thereby, developing an understanding of the functional ecology of the human gut could induce new targets for functional oligosaccharides intervention.

Increasing Concerns Related to Gut Health in Europe

A growing number of people do not enjoy good gut health, as indicated by high prevalence of functional gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the Europe region. Changing lifestyle in developed economies has resulted in changes in food habits. Based on all these factors, people in Europe have become more concerned regarding their gut health and in order to improve gut health, it has been witnessed that the consumption of functional oligosaccharides has grown across the Europe region. Yogurts fortified with functional oligosaccharides are among the most widely consumed products with digestive health claims in this region.

Global Functional Oligosaccharides Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global functional oligosaccharides market are Dextra Laboratories, zuChem, Norben Company Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated ,Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Kerry Group plc, BENEO GmbH, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Roquette Frères S.A., Sensus America, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited and Cargill, Incorporated among others. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the demand from the food industry for functional oligosaccharides will grow significantly, owing to functional properties.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Demand for functional oligosaccharides induced food products is increasing owing to rising awareness among consumers related to consumption of such products as it offers associated health benefits such as lowering of cholesterol levels and better immunity. This rising demand has prompted manufacturers to offer ingredients such as functional oligosaccharides, which are beneficial for healthy gut and proper immune system for application in functional foods. Manufacturers could focus on increasing their production capacities in order to enhance production of functional oligosaccharides, which can be potentially used as an ingredient in functional food and beverages. Moreover, antibiotics consumption has witnessed a significant rise in BRICS countries in the last decade. Functional oligosaccharides manufacturers could focus on developing products to reduce the effects of excessive antibiotic consumption to increase sales. Functional oligosaccharides have functional properties such as prebiotics for maintain healthy gut microbiota in infants. Hence, manufacturers are focused on offerings products using functional oligosaccharides for infant health and this is expected to support the overall growth of the market. This is a major trend crafting high probable opportunities for players offering products containing functional oligosaccharides.