Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market 2016 – 2024 : Rogan Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Nyloncraft, Inc., Gemini Group, Inc. Biomedical Polymers Inc., Carclo Technical Plastics

Researchmoz added latest report “2-shot Injection Molding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Overview



2-shot injection molding is used to manufacture a single component using a single injection molding machine using two different materials. The process is used to add ergonomic and aesthetic value to molded products. Generally a soft touch polymer such as silicone or TPE is used in combination with a hard thermoplastic such as PC and PP. the use of the process is more prevalent in developed countries due to the higher initial startup costs and more challenging technical expertise needed for 2-shot molding. However, molders in countries such as China, India and Brazil are rapidly adopting this process and these countries are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the 2-shot injection molding market during the next decade.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=950651

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for 2-shot molding at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global 2-shot injection molding market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for 2-shot injection molding during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the 2-shot injection molding market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 2-shot injection molding market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the 2-shot injection molding market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global 2-shot injection molding market by segmenting it in terms of applications such as medical, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, industrial, packaging and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for 2-shot injection molding in North America, Europe, Asia Pa cific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of 2-shot injection molding for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of 2-shot injection molding has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market revenue is given in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of 2-shot injection molding. Market size and forecast for numerous applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/2shot-injection-molding-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2016-2024-report.html/toc

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, OneSource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global 2-shot injection molding market. Key players in the 2-shot injection molding market are Rogan Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Nyloncraft, Inc., Gemini Group, Inc. Biomedical Polymers Inc., Carclo Technical Plastics, Yomura Technologies and Evco Plastics. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global 2-shot injection molding market has been segmented as follows:

2-shot Injection Molding Market – Product Analysis

– Polypropylene

– Polycarbonate

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Polystyrene

– Other Plastics (Nylons, PBT etc.)

– Silicones

– Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

– Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

– Other Elastomers (Nitrile Rubber, Natural Rubber etc.)

2-shot Injection Molding Market – Application Analysis

– Medical

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods

– Electrical & Electronics

– Industrial

– Packaging

– Others

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=950651

2-shot injection molding Market – Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– U.K.

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of APAC

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of LATAM

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/