Global Beverage Clouding Agent Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Clouding agents are the key additive in beverages that offers them the natural opacity appearance, making them visually cloudy and appealing to consumers. While a typical clouding agent is formed of palm oil and citrus fruit extracts, the market is currently flooded with a variety of innovative clouding agents. Generally added to fruit juices, energy drinks, sports drinks, and fruit jellies, clouding agents play a vital role in the beverages industry.

According to FMI’s research, the global beverage clouding agent market is anticipated to witness sustained growth throughout 2016 and further by 2026 end.

Key Drivers: Beverage Clouding Agent Market

The demand and applications of clouding agents are highly dependent on their end-use. With the advent of innovation in formulation of clouding agents, the demand is anticipated to steadily grow during the forecast period. Fresh fruit juices, lemonade, and guava-based beverages are especially foreseen to push the demand for clouding agents in the near future.

With a growing customer base of beverages market and increasing acceptance of energy drinks and sports drinks, the beverage clouding agent market is projected to witness sustained growth globally.

Moreover, increasing population in developing nations is shifting to a high-end lifestyle, which includes daily consumption of fresh fruit juices. This is observed to be a key factor driving the demand for clouding agents in beverages.

Beverage Clouding Agent Market: Segmentation

FMI’s research on the global beverage clouding agent market offers a 10-year forecast, segmenting the market on the basis of source, properties, preparation, form, and region.

On the basis of source, the beverage clouding agent market is segmented into natural clouding agents and non-natural/synthetic clouding agents. Natural clouding agents are sourced from fruit peels and vegetable oils. Synthetic clouding agents such as brominated vegetable oils and glycerol ester of wood are also used to produce beverage clouding agents. The demand for natural clouding agents is gaining traction owing to the growing ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ trend in the market.

Based on the property, the beverage clouding agent market is segmented into neutral and non-neutral (coloured) clouding agents. The neutral clouding agents are used in juices and beverages, in which consumers do not expect any haziness. Neutral clouding agents do not alter the taste or colour of the beverage. On the other hand, non-neutral clouding agents are used in drinks where opacity or natural look is desired. Non-neutral clouding agents influence the taste and colour of beverages, owing to which they are widely used for lending a certain flavour to a drink.

The beverage clouding agent market is segmented on the basis of preparation, into citrus clouding agents and non-citrus clouding agents. Citrus clouding agents are basically prepared from citrus fruit peels, preferably orange and lemon. Non-citrus clouding agents are usually sourced from vegetable oils.

According to form, the beverage clouding agent market is segmented as oil-based and powdered agents. Most of the clouding agents are oil-based liquids, which are easily soluble in water. Powdered clouding agents are mostly used in the preparation of powdered premixes, which can be with or without sugar.

Region-wise, the global beverage clouding agent market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan.

Global Beverage Clouding Agent Market Forecast for 2016-2026

The market is currently led by North America, followed by Western Europe. Research indicates that North America will remain the largest market globally, and Western Europe is expected to maintain the position of the second largest market. However, APEJ is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, witnessing a robust CAGR. Growing beverages market and increasing popularity of sports drinks in Asia Pacific are said to be the key drivers to fuel the market growth in this region.

Key Players: Beverage Clouding Agent Market

The global beverage clouding agents market is driven by some major players dominating the food and beverage additives industry. However, only a few of these brands produce clouding agents specifically for beverages. The key companies include Eastman Chemical Company, Cargill, ADM Wild Flavours, Alsiano, Gat Foods, GLCC Co., Kerry Ingredients Givaudan Canada Co., Danisco (DuPont), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Flachsmann Flavors and Extracts. The buying giants in the market include The Coco-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Del Monte foods, and Real Fruit Juice (Dabur).