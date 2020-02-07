Global Organic Ice Cream Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2016-2026

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines the term organic as a product that is been produced by integration of cultural, biological and mechanical practices which enhance recycling of resources, promote ecological balance, and conserve biodiversity. Organic ice cream, known as a sweetened frozen food, is usually made up of concentrated flavor of organic ingredients such as organic milk, organic cream, organic egg yolks mixed with sweetening agents, flavors, stabilizers, emulsifiers. Organic ice cream is typically served as a dessert or snack. The demand for organic ice cream is primarily driven by factors such as health conscious consumers seeking for high nutritional value in the ice cream, and sustainable nature of organic products.

Market Dynamics of Organic Ice Cream Market:

The rising health consciousness and changing tastes preferences of consumers, the demand for organic ice cream is on rise. In addition, the growth of organic ice cream market is supported by various technological advancements in the field of cold chain infrastructure, refrigerated transport systems, storage facilities and equipment. With introduction of novel flavors and more confectionery brands entering into the ice cream market, organic ice cream market has taken a huge leap forward. Further, the increased spending power of younger generation has significantly pushed the growth of organic ice cream market. The organic ice market is hugely affected by the trend of maximizing the nutritional credentials in ice cream, i.e. by increasing the organic ingredients in the ice cream. This has shifted the focus of ice cream manufacturers towards organic ice cream. However, the organic ice cream market continues to witness high competition from regular ice creams. Also, the organic ice cream manufacturers are required to deal with the product’s seasonal demand fluctuations that cause variation in the demand and supply outlook in the industry.

Market Segmentation of Organic Ice Cream Market:

Organic ice cream market is segmented on three different basis which includes types, categories, package type, and distribution channel. As per the types it includes artisanal ice cream, impulse ice cream, and take home ice cream. Price sensitive nature of consumers affect the demand of take home ice cream in the longer run. Impulse ice cream segment is expected to grow at rapid pace in the coming year. Organic ice cream market is further classified based on categories into reduced fat ice cream, low fat ice cream, light ice cream, and fat free ice cream. Reduced fat ice cream includes 25% less fat than regular ice cream, while low fat ice cream holds 3 grams or less than 3 grams of fat than regular ice cream. Low fat ice creams are gaining high demand in the organic ice cream market with increasing health consciousness of consumers. Based upon package type, organic ice market is segmented into tub, bag/sachet, and wrapper. Tub is projected to acquire the highest share in the package type segment of organic ice cream market. On the basis of distribution channel, the organic ice cream market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and others such as independent retailers. Supermarket/hypermarket is projected to contribute large value to the organic ice cream market.

Regional Outlook of Organic Ice Cream Market:

On the basis of geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Developed markets such as Western Europe, North America are projected to attain high value in the global organic ice cream market. On the other side in terms of consumption, U.S. is expected to be the largest consumer of organic ice cream in the world followed by European region.

Key Market Players in Organic Ice Cream Market:

Major players in the organic ice cream market include Stonyfield Farm Inc., Straus Family Creamery, Inc., Organic Meadow Inc., Blue Marble Ice Cream, Boulder Homemade, Inc., Marshfield Farm Ice Cream, and Roskilly Co. etc.