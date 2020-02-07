Global Polysorbate-80 Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Polysorbate-80 (PS80), also known as “tween 80” is a fatty acid esters of polyoxyethylene sorbitan. PS80 consist of a heterogeneous chemical structure distribution. PS80s are commonly used as non-ionic surfactants in the formulation of bio therapeutic products to prevent surface adsorption and stabilize protein against aggregation induced by stresses such as agitation and shear. It is widely used in food preparation, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and beauty products, such as cold creams, baby lotions, bath oils, and suntan lotions.

Polysorbate80 is also used in ice cream preparation as it prevents the ice cream from melting rapidly. It is also used in formulating influenza vaccines.

Polysorbate-80 Market: Drivers & Restraints

The continuous rise in demand from the end use industry such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, plays a vital role in the growth of the global polysorbate market. Today the market is also experiencing a huge demands for the bio based products, which is also contributing to the growth of the global polysorbate market. Increasing awareness about the use of quality skin care products is a major driver for the industry.

Polysorbate-80 is normally extracted from natural sources such as; turkey-red oil and coconut oil. Depletion of such natural resources might prove to be a major constraint for the market globally. Polysorbate-80 in some case has caused skin irritation and other minor skin disorders. These side effects could also act as a restraints in this market.

Availability of cheap and synthetic substitutes, mainly in the form of borax & sodium borate could act as a potential threat for the market globally.

Polysorbate-80 Market: Segmentation

The global polysorbate-80 market is broadly segmented on the basis of source, and application. On the basis of source, it is further be segmented into; plants source, animals source & synthetic source. Plant source is further bifurcated into palm, olive, bay tree, etc. Animal sources can be further segmented into cow fat, sheep fat, pig fat, etc.

On the basis of application, the global polysorbate-80 market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care & cosmetics.

Polysorbate-80 Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the polysorbate-80 market is segmented into seven regions which are; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Polysorbate-80 Market: Key Players

Some of the key players across the value chain dominating this market are; Lotion crafter LLC, Croda International plc, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Huyze Bladelin, Solenis, Croda International, Camden-grey Essential Oils, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., M S Mehta & Co, Shine-Sarod Nigeria Limited, Chimi Gostaran Saba ( C. G. S. ), Reachin Chemical Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Runhua Food Additive Co., Ltd, Wmc marketing, Gulf Care Factory, and Mukasa Distributors Ltd.