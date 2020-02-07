Global Swine Feed Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

The demand for food additives to enhance the food quality of animal nutrition products is witnessing an upsurge globally. As a result, the adoption of enhanced fodder has increased in several animal husbandry branches, especially pig farming. Swine feed production is expected to register a significant boost, owing to the rise in the global consumption of pork. In order to avoid spread epizootic diseases caused due to improper nutrition, the global swine husbandry sector is anticipated to increase the demand for healthy and functional swine feed.

Additionally, the increasing awareness about the health of a pig has resulted in consumers compelling the pig farmers to use swine feed products that keep the pigs immune from enzootic disorders. Also, the use of enhanced swine feed is expected to lower the incidence rate of animal epidemics, thereby fuelling the demand in the global swine feed market.

Global Swine Feed Market: Growth Drivers

The global market for swine feed will continue to grow, owing to the global trend of maintaining the optimum health of domesticated meat animals such as pigs. Providing better swine feed for pig husbandry ensures the health of the consumer eating the pork meat, creating an indirect impact of the health of the global pork-eating human population. Besides this, the other key factors driving the growth of the global swine feed market include,

Growing demand for quality pork

Pork is one of the most-consumed meat in the world, and its culinary experimentations have resulted in the rise in demand for quality pork, which can be harvested only through the feeding quality swine food to the pigs.

Escalating pork prices

The growing consumption of pork is inflating the prices of pork. This has benefitted the pig farmers in earning more income, which has supplemented the adoption of quality swine feed.

Increasing instances of disease outbreak

The rising incidences of disease outbreak due to consumption of infected pork meat has influenced the demand for enhanced swine feed that optimises the health of pigs.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1163

Asia Pacific: A Leading Key Region for Swine Feed

The global market for swine feed is geographically segmented into seven key regions of the world. Among them, China will continue to have the highest concentration of pig population. The demand for swine feed is anticipated to be relatively high in Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand, among other Asia Pacific countries. Europe and North America are expected to continue being the leading regions in terms of pork consumption. The US is expected to be one of the key regions favouring the growth in the number of swine feed producers and manufacturers.

Global Swine Feed Market: Segmentation

Apart from the geographical classification, the global swine feed market is further segmented on the basis of fodder classifications, the types of feed additives and the elemental essence of the swine feed.

Based on the fodder classifications, the market can be segmented into,

Sow feed

Starter feed

Pig grower feed

Others

On the basis of the feed additive types, the market is classified into,

Zootechnical feed additives

Sensory feed additives

Nutritional feed additives

Furthermore, the market is also segmented on the basis of the feed essence such as,

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Feed acidifiers

Antibiotics

Feed enzymes

Amino acids

Others

Ask the Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/swine-feed-market#engage_analyst

Competitive Landscape

To improve the feed production, the swine feed manufacturers are expanding the business by introducing key nutritional elements from corn and soybean into the swine meal. The key companies identifies as the leading competitors of the global swine feed market include, Chr Hansen, Royal DSM Holdings Limited, Lallemand Inc., BASF Limited, Novus International Inc., Kent foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., ABF Plc., and Alltech Inc., among others.