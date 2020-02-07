IGY Polyclonal Antibodies Market Is Projected To Extend At a 12 Million USD by the End of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4%: QY Research

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] The Global IGY Polyclonal Antibodies Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global IGY Polyclonal Antibodies market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global IGY Polyclonal Antibodies market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global IGY Polyclonal Antibodies Market such as Merck, IGY Life Sciences, Abcam, Genway Biotech, Good Biotech, Gallus Immunotech, Creative Diagnostics, Agrisera, Innovagen AB, Capra Science, YO Proteins, GeneTex. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The global IGY Polyclonal Antibodies market is valued at 4 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IGY Polyclonal Antibodies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IGY Polyclonal Antibodies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Immunoglobulin Y (abbreviated as IgY) is a type of immunoglobulin which is the major antibody in bird, reptile, and lungfish blood. It is also found in high concentrations in chicken egg yolk. As with the other immunoglobulins, IgY is a class of proteins which are formed by the immune system in reaction to certain foreign substances, and specifically recognize them.

IgY antibodies have a different structure from IgG, particularly in the Fc and hinge regions. The affinity maturation process of IgY is also different from IgG. These biological features underlie IgY’s competitive advantages over IgG. Shown in the four panels are several comparisons between IgY and IgG.

IgY is a hen egg polyclonal antibody. Hen eggs contain more than 450 separate antibodies and when consumed, are not rejected by the human immune system.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.5% in 2017; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30% in 2017.

Segment by Type

Primary Antibody

Secondary Antibody

Segment by Application

Academic Research

Commercial

