Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis

Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services is used for oil and gas exploration and development of equipment and services.

Deepwater and exploration activities in East and West Africa and geo-market activities in Nigeria, Angola, and the Gulf of Guinea are expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Saipem

Schlumberger

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Exploration

Oil & Gas Drilling

Well Completion and Production

Equipment and Infrastructure

Drilling Related Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Petroleum Exploration And Development

Natural Gas Exploration And Development

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.