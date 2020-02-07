Optical Networking Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2026

Optical networking means the medium of communication in which the original signal is encoded into light pulse & transmitted among various nodes of telecom network, which is operated in a limited range of Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), & interconnected to form a larger network all the way to national, international & interoceanic distance. This is the form of optical communication which depends upon optical amplifier, Lasers, LEDs, WDM to transmit data through a channel (usually by Optical fiber). Which is capable of transmitting data with maximum possible bandwidth and minimum possible losses.

As the demand of bandwidth is continuously increasing from residential and business customers and also the communication sector is going up by the increasing use of online gaming, video surfing, and social-media and online shopping by the residential customer which increases the need of bandwidth in metros as well as in urban areas. Which forces the network provider & networking equipment manufacturer to provide such infrastructure & equipment which support higher digital traffic over the network. Today, with this extensive burden of applications of smart phones tablets and PC, existing network is unable to provide required high bandwidth and data speed. Hence optical network came in the existence which can easily fulfill these requirements. Hence the market of optical networking is expected to grow with tremendous CAGR during forecasting period.

Global Optical Network Market: Market Dynamics

The key trend responsible for the growth of global optical network market is that the vendors are focusing on the advanced emerging technologies example: Top companies are coming up with emerging terabit networking. The key drivers which are driving the global optical network market are; the increased digital data traffic over the existing network and the rapid increasing demand of bandwidth, rising market of data centers, increase in cloud storage adoption by different organizations are some of the key drivers of global optical network market. On the flip side the key restraints which are acting as hurdles in the growth of global optical network market are, High installation cost of optical networking because of costly equipment used up by optical communication & also the high tolerance towards chromatic dispersion and OSNR.

Global Optical Network Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of global optical network market is done on the basis of component type, technology, service, end user & Geography. On the basis of component type, global optical network market is segmented into following segments; optical fiber, optical switches, optical amplifiers, connector, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers & fiber optic sensors. By technologies, global optical network market is segmented as; SONET (Synchronous Optical Network), WDM (Width Division Multiplexing) which includes CWDM, DWDM, ROADM, & fiber channels.

Segmentation of global optical network market on the basis of service is done as; network design and optimization services (cloud-optimized metro solutions, data center connect, submarine network solutions), network maintenance and support services. By the end user type, the global optical network market is segmented into service provider, public sector & industries. Cable operators & telecommunications come under service provider segments. Defense, Governments organizations & public safety come under public sector segment & aviation, financial services, health care, highways, large enterprises, oil gas & mining, power utilities & railways are the sub segments of industries.

On the basis of Geography, global optical network market is segmented into seven reason which are given below; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan as a separate region and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, APAC is having the maximum market share of global optical network market.

Global Optical Network Market: Key Players

The key players of global optical network market are Alcatel-Lucent, ADVA Optical Networking, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. & others.