Ortho Phthalic Aldehyde Market Professional Survey Report 2015-2025

Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde or o-Phthalaldehyde (received clearance by FDA in October 1999) is a chemical compound commonly abbreviated as OPA. This pale yellow solid chemical is considered as the building block for pharmacompounds. Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde, also known as Fluoraldehyde Crystals, is basically a highly sensitive fluorescent derivatization reagent for various microbiocidal activities. Its outstanding material compatibility along with barely perceptible odor does not need any exposure monitoring. Owing to this, Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde is progressively being used as a replacement in the healthcare industry for glutaraldehyde, which is better known for sensitizer. Additionally, it has also exposed more anti mycobactericidal activity therefore, allowing using at lower concentrations. However to protect visitors, employees and patients it must be used according to manufacturer’s directions.

Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market opportunities for Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde are emerging as it has several potential advantages such as it requires no activation, it is not an irritant to eyes and nasal passages. Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde has excellent stability over a wide range of PH i.e. PH3-9 and is not subjected to any exposure monitoring. Increasing scope of innovation to produce efficient and safe chemicals, rise in sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are the key drivers for ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market. However, rising cost of raw material, environmental and regulatory issues are some key challenges faced by Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market.

Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end user, the global Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market is segmented into:

Biochemistry

Disinfectant for Medical Instruments

Photoresist

On the basis of application, the global ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market is segmented into:

Quantitation of High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Amino Acid Detection

Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in North America, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising demand of speciality chemicals is anticipated to boost the demand for ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde in North America and Europe. Global ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR in terms of volume through 2020.

Ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global ortho-Phthalic Aldehyde market are MP Biomedicals, LLC. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., TCI America, Parchem fine & speciality chemicals, DPx Fine Chemicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Alfa Aesar, A Johnson Matthey Company, and AK Scientific Inc, among many others.